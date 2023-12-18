Green, Low-Carbon Momentum Propelling Guangdong's Path to High-Quality Development

News provided by

CSG Guangdong Power Grid Co., Ltd.

18 Dec, 2023, 04:50 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gleaming under sunlight are houses in Xinma, a picturesque village in South China's Qingyuan City. Their rooftops are mounted with distributed photovoltaic panels, which are being autonomously maintained by unmanned aerial vehicles. The solar power generated is seamlessly integrated into smart grids and energy-storage microgrids operated by CSG Guangdong Power Grid Co., Ltd. This ensures a clean energy source sustainably powers an array of amenities in the village, including household utilities, kitchen electrification, intelligent street lighting, and a smart electric vehicle charging station. Such fusion of renewable energy infrastructure has progressively turned Xinma into Guangdong's first exemplary village achieving the goal of carbon neutrality. This scene was recently observed by journalists from the Chinese state news agency Xinhua during their visit to the village.

Guangdong Power Grid remains committed to the principle of "people's electricity for the people" and stays focused on electrification and power supply quality improvement in rural areas, said Liao Jianping, Chairman of Guangdong Power Grid, at a forum that promotes the use of green energy to drive the high-quality development project for hundreds of counties, thousands of towns, and myriads of villages in Guangdong, which was held on December 15. With that in mind, he added, the company will improve power supply quality of distribution network, accelerate the building of modern rural power grids, and develop new energy systems in rural areas. This is how it affords the people using electricity a more sustainable sense of satisfaction and fulfillment and increases the internal impetus for rural revitalization.

Statistics released at the forum showed that in recent years Guangdong Power Grid has been committed to promoting the development of photovoltaic systems. To date, solar installations have totaled 23.7 million kilowatts and can produce 20 billion kilowatt hours of electricity annually, equivalent to a decrease of 16 million tons of carbon emissions. Also, 27 grid-connected offshore wind power projects have been put in place. Collectively, they boast a solar installation capacity of about 8.4 million kilowatts, capable of generating 25.2 billion kilowatt hours of electricity each year or reducing a total of 19.44 million tons of carbon emissions. Beyond that, the company has built 13 new power system distribution network demonstration area and signed cooperation framework agreements with over 20 governments at the county or district level. Over the past three years, a total of 103 competent employees have been dispatched to promote the development of Guangdong's "Hundred, Thousand, Myriad Project".

Large sets of data revealed that while advancing the new practice of Chinese modernization championed by China Southern Power Grid, Guangdong Power Grid is promoting the construction of new power systems and novel energy systems by accelerating coordinated development in digitalization and green initiatives. That means in driving the high-quality development of Guangdong, it promises to infuse fresh impetus and pioneer an unconventional path to chart a brand-new chapter.

The Forum on Promoting Guangdong's "Hundred, Thousand, Myriad Project" Through Green Energy was jointly organized by Xinhua News Agency Guangdong Branch and Guangdong Power Grid Company.

Also from this source

Green, Low-Carbon Momentum Propelling Guangdong's Path to High-Quality Development

Gleaming under sunlight are houses in Xinma, a picturesque village in South China's Qingyuan City. Their rooftops are mounted with distributed...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.