Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC: GREH) Announces March 31, 2026 Record Date for Special Stock Dividend

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC: GREH) today announced that March 31, 2026, as the review and record date for the Company's previously declared special stock dividend (pending customary FINRA approval).

"This special dividend underscores our commitment to shareholder value, market transparency, and long-term operational discipline," said Alfredo Papadakis, Chief Executive Officer of Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. "This is a shareholder‑first action and a clear signal of our continued focus on integrity and fair market engagement."

The Company emphasized that the March 31 record date marks a significant milestone as Green Rain continues executing initiatives designed to strengthen its capital structure and reward long‑term investors.

The ESCO Model: A Bold, Scalable, No ‑Debt, No ‑Dilution Strategy

At the core of Green Rain Energy's business is its Energy Service Company (ESCO) model — a structure that uniquely positions GREH within the renewable energy sector.

Unlike traditional renewable developers, which often rely on heavy debt loads, dilutive capital raises, or one‑time project fees, Green Rain's ESCO strategy is built on:

• Performance‑based revenues • Long‑term shared savings with commercial partners • Incentive capture programs that maximize project profitability • No corporate debt and zero shareholder dilution

Under this approach, Green Rain engineers, deploys, and manages renewable energy systems — including EV charging infrastructure, solar assets, and energy‑efficiency upgrades — while sharing in the ongoing value created by reduced consumption and improved efficiency.

This model creates what the Company describes as:

"Sustainable growth with financial integrity."

By combining engineering excellence with disciplined project financing, the ESCO structure enables Green Rain to:

Build recurring cash flow

Expand rapidly without raising debt

Protect existing shareholders

Generate predictable, utility‑backed returns

Scale across hospitality, commercial real estate, and infrastructure markets

Green Rain believes this structure represents a new generation of public clean‑energy companies — those that scale responsibly while upholding transparency, regulatory alignment, and long‑term shareholder value.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC: GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is a Wyoming‑based clean‑energy development company focused on renewable infrastructure through its subsidiaries Green Rain Solar Inc. and Green Rain Development. The Company's mission is to accelerate the clean‑energy transition through scalable ESCO‑driven solutions, strategic partnerships, and unwavering commitment to compliance, accountability, and shareholder respect.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of U.S. securities laws, subject to safe harbor provisions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including technical, permitting, or other challenges. Green Rain Energy assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

