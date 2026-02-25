GREEN RAIN ENERGY HOLDINGS (OTCID: GREH) Provides Corporate Update: Finalized Special Stock Dividend, Voluntary Stock Buyback Program, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTCID: GREH) ("Green Rain Energy," "GREH," or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with a significant corporate update highlighting strategic actions designed to strengthen shareholder alignment, optimize the Company's capital structure, and support long-term value creation.

Special Stock Dividend Finalized — Record Date March 31, 2025

The Company has finalized the structure of its previously announced special stock dividend, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Dividend Details

Dividend Ratio: One (1) share of restricted common stock for every 100 shares of common stock held.

Record Date: March 31, 2025

Shareholder Action Required: None — no action or vote is required

Regulatory Status: Implementation remains subject to customary approval from FINRA.

Fractional Shares: Fractional shares will not be issued; amounts will be rounded up to the next highest whole share.

Tax Treatment: The distribution is intended to qualify as tax-free for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Legal counsel is finalizing required submissions and will file all applicable documentation with FINRA in the coming days.

Strategic Purpose of the Dividend

Unlike traditional distributions designed solely to reward holders, this stock dividend is intended to strategically align shareholders with the Company's next phase of expansion by:

Broadening long-term shareholder participation in anticipated corporate growth.





Supporting capital structure stability while preserving cash resources for execution.





Enhancing shareholder alignment with strategic acquisitions and operational expansion initiatives.





Management believes this dividend structure allows shareholders to participate more directly in the Company's long-term growth trajectory while reinforcing confidence in future execution.

Voluntary Stock Buyback Program Finalized

The Company further announces that its voluntary stock buyback program has been finalized following formal approval by the Board of Directors.

Program Overview

Available to shareholders holding up to 2,500 common shares

Eligible participants may sell shares directly to the Company at a fixed price of $0.045 per share, consistent with the Company's amended Regulation A offering price

Program start date: April 1, 2026

Program expiration date: June 30, 2026

An independent escrow agent will be engaged to administer and facilitate the transaction

Any repurchased shares will be cancelled and returned to the Company's corporate treasury, thereby reducing the number of issued and outstanding shares and supporting long-term shareholder value through potential reduction in dilution.

The Company cautions that there is no assurance the program will be approved or implemented as described, and any such program will be conducted in full compliance with applicable securities laws and regulations.

Strategic Corporate Developments

Green Rain Energy continues to advance a number of initiatives expected to strengthen the Company's long-term position, including:

Ongoing updates regarding the proposed acquisition of Chronicle Electric Inc.

Settlement and mitigation arrangements involving outstanding convertible debt instruments designed to improve balance sheet stability.

Continued progress on project development and expansion initiatives.

Management will continue to provide updates as material developments occur.

Management Commentary

"These initiatives represent a balanced approach to shareholder value creation," said Alfredo Papadakis CEO of the company. "By finalizing both the stock dividend and the voluntary buyback program, we are demonstrating confidence in the Company's long-term strategy while maintaining a disciplined focus on capital management. Combined with acquisition opportunities and continued operational development, we believe Green Rain Energy is positioning itself as a compelling long-term value investment."

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID: GREH) is a holding company focused on opportunities in renewable energy and related sustainable technologies. The Company seeks to identify, acquire, and develop assets that align with long-term trends in clean energy and environmental responsibility.

