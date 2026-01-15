Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTC: GREH) Announces Review of Voluntary Stock Buyback Program

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. ("GREH" or the "Company") today announced that it has consulted with its securities legal counsel regarding the opportunity to implement a voluntary stock buyback program designed to provide liquidity to certain shareholders and strengthen the Company's capital structure.

Green Rain Energy Holdings

The Company confirmed that it has consulted with Peter Campitiello of Lucosky Brookman LLP, its securities counsel, regarding the legal and regulatory considerations associated with implementing a voluntary stock buyback program in compliance with applicable federal securities laws, FINRA considerations, and OTC Markets requirements.

Subject to formal approval by the Company's Board of Directors and the appointment of a qualified program administrator, GREH intends to implement a Special Voluntary Stock Buyback Program pursuant to which eligible shareholders would be offered the opportunity to voluntarily sell their shares directly to the Company at a fixed price of $0.045 per share. This pricing is consistent with the Company's amended Regulation A offering price.

The proposed program is expected to be limited to shareholders holding smaller positions and would be entirely voluntary, with no recommendation by the Company regarding shareholder participation. Full details, including eligibility criteria, timing, and procedures, would be provided directly to eligible shareholders following Board approval.

Strategic and Shareholder Benefits

Management believes that a voluntary stock buyback program, if approved and implemented, could have several positive effects for the Company and its shareholders, including:

Providing optional liquidity to certain shareholders in a transparent and efficient manner

Reducing the administrative burden associated with maintaining a large number of small shareholder accounts

Improving the Company's capital structure and shareholder base efficiency

Aligning outstanding share count more closely with the Company's long-term growth strategy

Any shares acquired by the Company under the program would be cancelled and returned to the Company's corporate treasury, thereby reducing the number of issued and outstanding shares.

The Company emphasized that no assurances can be given that the proposed program will be approved, implemented, or completed on the terms described, and that any such program would be conducted in full compliance with applicable securities laws and regulations.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID: GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is a Wyoming-based clean-energy development company operating through its subsidiaries Green Rain Solar Inc. and Green Rain Development. The Company focuses on EV charging networks, solar installations, and energy-efficiency programs, all executed under a scalable ESCO model. This approach enables performance-based revenue while avoiding debt structures or shareholder dilution.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of U.S. securities laws, subject to safe harbor provisions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including technical, permitting, or other challenges. Green Rain Energy assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

