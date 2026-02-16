Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTC: GREH) Extends Warm Wishes for a Safe and Reflective Presidents' Day

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTC: GREH) extends its warmest wishes to our shareholders, channel partners, employees, and the countless public servants who work tirelessly to support and protect our communities throughout the year. As the nation pauses to observe Presidents' Day, we take this opportunity to honor the leadership and service that have shaped the United States since its founding.

Presidents' Day, officially recognized as a federal holiday in 1971 through the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, was originally established to commemorate the birthday of George Washington. Over time, it evolved into a broader celebration honoring all U.S. presidents—past and present—and the enduring institutions they helped build. Today, the holiday serves as both a moment of national reflection and a reminder of the values that continue to guide the country: resilience, innovation, and a shared commitment to progress.

At Green Rain Energy Holdings, these values resonate deeply with our mission. As we work to advance sustainable energy solutions and strengthen the infrastructure that powers communities, we remain grateful for the trust placed in us by our investors and partners. We also recognize the essential role of public-sector professionals—first responders, utility workers, regulators, and countless others—whose dedication ensures that businesses and families alike can thrive safely and reliably.

On this Presidents' Day, we encourage everyone to enjoy a safe, restorative holiday with family and friends. We look forward to continuing our work together in the months ahead as we pursue growth, innovation, and long-term value for all shareholders.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID: GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is a Wyoming-based clean-energy development company operating through its subsidiaries Green Rain Solar Inc. and Green Rain Development. The Company focuses on EV charging networks, solar installations, and energy-efficiency programs, all executed under a scalable ESCO model. This approach enables performance-based revenue while avoiding debt structures or shareholder dilution.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of U.S. securities laws, subject to safe harbor provisions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including technical, permitting, or other challenges. Green Rain Energy assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

