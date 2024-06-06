Green-Roofs Market size is set to grow by USD 7.25 billion from 2024-2028, Reduction in global warming due to green roofs to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global green-roofs market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.25 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.39% during the forecast period. Green roofs with integrated solar photovoltaic arrays, also known as bio-solar roofs, are gaining popularity in Europe. These systems combine renewable energy generation and sustainable roofing. The integration enhances functions, providing cooling and shading effects. Solar panels protect plants from excessive sun and conserve water. Shade-loving plants are suitable for these areas. Complex installation processes are offset by vendors like ZinCo and Bauder. Germany, Switzerland, and Austria lead adoption, driving the global green-roofs market growth during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), Product (Extensive and Intensive), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Apex Green Roofs Inc., Axter Ltd., Bauder Ltd., Bender GmbH and Co. KG, Columbia Green Technologies, ecospaces LLC, Intrinsic Landscaping, LiveRoof Global LLC, Onduline Group SAS, Optigrun international AG, RENOLIT SE, Sempergreen, Sika AG, SkyGarden., Skyland USA, SKYSPACE Green Roofs, SOPREMA SAS, Vegetal i.D. Inc., Vitaroofs International Inc., and ZinCo GmbH

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The building industry is seeing a significant trend towards the use of green roofs. These roofs, made of vegetation and a waterproof membrane, offer numerous benefits. They help reduce energy consumption by insulating buildings, improve air quality, and contribute to urban sustainability. According to recent studies, the global green roofs market is projected to grow steadily due to increasing environmental awareness and government incentives.

Roofs are being transformed into productive spaces, with farms and gardens taking root. Urban planning initiatives are also promoting the use of green roofs to mitigate the urban heat island effect. Overall, the green roofs market is an exciting space to watch as it continues to gain momentum.

Market Challenges

Green roofs offer long-term cost savings, including energy efficiency and extended roof lifespan. However, their high initial costs, estimated up to three times that of conventional roofs, hinder market growth. Economies of scale are yet to be achieved in some countries. The long payback period, up to 40 years, and potential rent increases are challenges for builders and municipal corporations. These factors may impede the expansion of the global green-roofs market during the forecast period.

The green-roofs market faces several challenges in implementation and maintenance. These include the high initial cost for installation and the need for proper drainage and irrigation systems. Additionally, the weight of the soil and vegetation can be a concern for some structures. Another challenge is the need for regular maintenance to ensure the health and longevity of the roofs.

Furthermore, the design and selection of suitable vegetation for different climates and environments is crucial for the success of green-roofs. Lastly, the integration of renewable energy systems, such as solar panels, into green-roofs adds complexity to the project. Addressing these challenges requires a multidisciplinary approach and collaboration between various stakeholders in the industry.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Residential

1.2 Commercial

1.3 Industrial Product 2.1 Extensive

2.2 Intensive Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Residential- The Green-Roofs Market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing awareness of sustainable building practices. Businesses are recognizing the benefits of green roofs, such as energy savings, improved air quality, and extended roof life. Green roofs also contribute to urban landscapes by reducing heat island effect and providing habitats for local wildlife. Companies are investing in this eco-friendly solution to meet sustainability goals and enhance their corporate social responsibility.

Research Analysis

The Green-Roofs Market is experiencing significant growth in the residential construction sector, driven by increasing population and the standard of living. The adoption of green roofs, which include living roof systems and vegetated roofs, is a key component of sustainable urban development. These systems offer numerous benefits, such as improved waterproofing, protection from extreme weather conditions, and the reduction of heat islands.

Solar photovoltaic systems can also be integrated into green roofs, providing energy efficiency and contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Local authorities in densely populated cities are promoting the use of green roofs to address environmental concerns, including climate change, improved water management, and noise pollution. Modular systems are gaining popularity due to their ease of installation and cost-effectiveness. Green technologies continue to advance, offering innovative solutions for employee health and well-being in the industrialization process.

Market Research Overview

The Green-Roofs Market encompasses the supply, installation, and maintenance of vegetated roofing systems. These systems offer numerous benefits, including energy efficiency, stormwater management, and improved air quality. The market is driven by increasing urbanization, stringent building codes, and growing awareness of sustainable building practices. The use of green roofs is not limited to residential and commercial buildings but also extends to infrastructure projects such as transportation hubs and public spaces.

The market is segmented based on roof type, size, and geography. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions in the construction industry. The use of advanced technologies such as modular green roofs and green roof membranes is also driving market growth.

