Green-Roofs Market to grow by USD 8.88 bn from 2021 to 2025|North America to emerge as key region | Discover more insights by Technavio

Drivers and Challenges

Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the green-roofs market. According to our research, the reduction in global warming due to green roofs is driving the market. However, factors such as increased initial costs and long payback periods may restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 impact

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill and impacted many markets and industries in different ways. Technavio's report market provides a thorough analysis of the effect of the pandemic on the green-roofs market. The business impact of COVID-19 on the green-roofs market during 2021-2025 is expected to result in negative and inferior growth.

Market Segmentation

The green-roofs market has been segmented by geography into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will lead the market during the forecast period, with the US and Canada being the key revenue-generating economies.

Based on product, the green-roofs market has been segmented into extensive and intensive. The extensive segment will have the highest growth during the forecast period, as the initial costs and maintenance costs for extensive green roofs are comparatively lower than those for intensive green-roofs.

Some of the Key Vendors and their Offerings:

Technavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include Axter Ltd., Bauder Ltd., Bender GmbH & Co. KG, Optigreen international AG, RENOLIT SE, Sempergreen BV, Sika AG, Sky Garden Ltd., Vegetal i.D. Inc., and ZinCo GmbH. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Axter Ltd.: The company offers green roofs such as modular living roofs, extensive living roofs, intensive living roofs, and biodiverse living roofs.

Bauder Ltd. : The company offers green roofs such as intensive green roofs and roof gardens, extensive and non-accessible green roofs, biosolar roofs, blue roofs, and others.

: The company offers green roofs such as intensive green roofs and roof gardens, extensive and non-accessible green roofs, biosolar roofs, blue roofs, and others. Bender GmbH & Co. KG: The company offers root protection, drainage and water storage mats, filter mats, rootzone substrate layers, and vegetation under the green roofs system.

Scope of Green-roofs Market Report:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 8.88 billion CAGR 14.09% No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By geography:- Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA By product:- Extensive

Intensive Drivers Reduction in global warming due to green roofs

Better management of rainwater runoff flow

Supporting policies Challenges Increased initial costs and long payback periods

Competition from alternative products

Issues due to improper installation

