Green Room Communications Awarded U.S. Small Business Subcontractor of the Year for Delivering Outstanding Goods and Services

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Room Communications, a specialty healthcare communications agency, has been named winner of the U.S. Small Business Administration's 2019 Region 2 Small Business Subcontractor of the Year award. This prestigious award honors small businesses that have provided the government and industry with outstanding goods and services as subcontractors.

"To be nominated for this award by a global pharmaceutical company recognizing our hard work and innovation in communications is an incredible honor," said Deborah Fowler, Managing Partner of Green Room Communications. "We have a unique relationship with our clients, in fact, we call them partners because they do not see us or treat us as vendors. We are an extension of their teams."

Founded in 2008 by Karen Carolonza and Deborah Fowler, Green Room Communications was nominated for the category by Sanofi for its overall satisfaction with Green Room's unique and superior services.

"Our work with Green Room spans 10 years," says Kathleen Castore, Head of Supplier Diversity and Sustainability at Sanofi. "This is tribute to how they continue to innovate and evolve with us, providing us with services that bring value to our business. At Sanofi, we consider our Small Business Program to be a business imperative that drives innovation, job creation and creates economic growth with small and diverse businesses."

"Our partners realize a small business like Green Room can deliver big agency impact," said Karen Carolonza, Managing Partner of Green Room Communications. "We are like a biotech: nimble, efficient and with access to the top communications strategists in the industry."

Green Room is recognized in Region 2, which serves New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, and The U.S. Virgin Islands. Each large federal prime contractor may nominate one firm for the award, and firms must be defined as "small" according to applicable SBA size standards.

