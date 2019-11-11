Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. Acquired Green Pla, Biomass Pla Certificate with their 100 % Nature Biomass based Biodegradable Material (no Petroleum) made with Recycled Materials such as Plant, Wood, Waste Wood, Waste Paper

KAWANISHI-CITY, Japan, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental problems such as global warming, natural resource depletion and plastic pollution are getting severe in the world. Especially the microplastic problem in the marine environment which is becoming a devastating issue. It is predicted that the amount of plastic garbage will be more than that of fish in the world by 2050. There are also some reports that these microplastics are already in the human body.

100 % Nature Biomass based Biodegradable Material (no Petroleum) made with Recycle Materials such as Plant, Wood, Waste Wood, bamboo etc... 100 % Nature Biomass based Biodegradable Material (no Petroleum) made with Recycle Materials such as Paper, Waste Paper etc...

In this regard, Dr. Ryohei Mori at Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. had developed 100 % nature biomass biodegradable resin material made with recycle materials such as plant, wood, waste wood, waste paper etc… He clings to the idea of making biodegradable material with 100 % nature biomass-based materials and as harmless as possible to the environment. No petroleum origin materials. This kind of material has advantage in terms of material price because recycle waste material can be utilized. And this time, they have obtained Green Pla, Biomass Pla Certificate from JBPA (Japan Bio Plastic Association) with these innovative materials. It is the first time in the world to acquire such a certificate with materials made with recycle waste materials such as waste wood, waste paper. This fact proves that their material can be as environmentally friendly as possible, and promote recycling.

On top of that, Green Science Alliance already had nano cellulose composite technology with various type of resins so that they already had confirmed the improvement of various resin properties such as mechanical strength, crystallinity, heat durability, molding properties etc. while keeping 100 % nature biomass composition because nano cellulose is also the natural material.

They supply these materials in a form of resin pellet at the moment. They will also apply these innovative materials to their molding products including cutleries, cups, dish, film, bag, bottle etc… with their company registered trade mark "Nano Sakura."

