Green Science Alliance Developed Quantum Dots Based Nail Cosmetic Products. First Time In The World

KAWANISHI-CITY, Japan, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The vision of Green Science Alliance is to offer actual cutting-edge technology for sustainable, carbon neutral society with their energy and environmentally friendly products. They have been developing various type of materials and products and one of their products are some advanced materials called quantum dots.

Nail TIps under UV Light Illumination (left) Normal Nail Tip (right) Nail Tip Painted with Quantum Dots based Nail Polish

Quantum dots are extremely tiny man-made nanoparticles typically between 10 to 10000 atoms (1 to 9 nanometers) in diameter, which is smaller than 1/10000th the width of a human hair. However, the effects of this extreme small size cannot be ignored. Quantum dots are actually very powerful materials, and it is their size that gives them unique abilities, including converting light to nearly any color in the visible spectrum with very high efficiency. The Nobel Prize was awarded to the people who discovered and developed these quantum dots in 2023.

The electronic characteristics of quantum dots are determined by quantum confinement effect depending on their chemical composition, size, and shape. In general, bigger dots emit longer wavelengths, such as red, while smaller dots emit shorter wavelengths, such as green or blue. The tune of a quantum dot is the wavelength of light that it absorbs and emits. The unique properties of quantum dot can be utilized for following application.

Quantum dot solar cell

TV display, smartphones, stable displays

Security tag, security ink, counterfeit protect

Sensors

Quantum dot laser

Quantum dot transistor

Photonic crystal

Bio imaging, bio marker, medical display application (cancer cell imaging, protein analysis, cell tracking)

High density solid material-based memory

Thermoelectric materials

Quantum dot computer

Visible light response type photocatalytic materials

Artificial photosynthesis

LED

and this time, nail cosmetic products.

Green Science Alliance has been developing various types of quantum dots and quantum dot composites. and this time, Dr.Ryohei Mori has created quantum dots based nail polish, manicure, nail tips, with his original quantum dots synthesized from human body friendly natural ingredients. So that this quantum dots based cosmetic products can be commercially applicable since all the ingredients are made of cosmetic grade ingredients. To their knowledge, this could be the world's first quantum dots based commercially available nail cosmetic products. This product exhibits blue emission light under ultraviolet (including in the sunlight) or blue light (with longer wavelength than illuminated blue light).

They will further develop similar products which shows different emission light and also, accelerate promotion sales to expand this quantum dots based nail cosmetic business.

