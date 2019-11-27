Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. Developed New Type of High Capacity Electrode Material for Lithium Ion Battery from Metal Organic Framework (MOF), Porous Coordination Polymers (PCPs)

KAWANISHI-CITY, Japan, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Disastrous environmental problems such as global warming caused by human population explosion are becoming a serious issue because of the increase in greenhouse gases such as methane and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). Replacing petroleum consuming cars with hybrid, electric, and fuel cell cars is one of the ways to reduce CO 2 emissions from automobiles. Also, building smart-grid society is another efficient way. Rechargeable batteries are very important devices since they can store electricity which is produced by sustainable energy sources such as wind power and solar cells. So far, lithium ion battery is one of the representative rechargeable battery. Thus, to increase the capacity of lithium ion battery is an extremely important task. Battery materials including electrode, electrolyte and solid electrolyte are the critical factors to influence the battery capacity, and oxide and carbon-based materials are often applied in general.

Lithium Ion Battery made with MOF (Metal Organic Framework) based Electrode Material

In this regard, Dr. Ryohei Mori at Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. has been working to develop high capacity electrode material derived from Metal Organic Framework (MOF), Porous Coordination Polymers (PCPs). This time, he finally made new MOF based electrode material which has approximately 540 - 560 mAh / g cell capacity. The capacity remained about 87% after 50 charge-discharge cycles. Since Green Science Alliance synthesize MOFs within their company, he will further scrutinize and develop better MOF based electrode materials, with higher capacity and stronger stability against charge discharge cycles.

