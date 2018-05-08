Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. Has Started the Manufacturing and Custom Synthesis of a Metal Organic Framework (MOF), Porous Coordination Polymers (PCPs)

KAWANISHI, Japan, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Metal organic frameworks (MOFs), also known as porous coordination polymers (PCPs), are materials composed of metal cations and polydentate ligands that bridge component metals. MOFs are synthesized as superporous materials by modifying their metal and organic ligand, as well as the shape and size of pores. Pore size ranges in 0.2-50 nm and MOF possess very large specific surface area (1000 – 10000 m2/g). Their chemical group can be tailored at the molecular level. One can obtain superporous highly crystallized chemical compounds with high periodicity by reacting an appropriate robust organic linker and a metal cluster at appropriate position and direction. With conventional porous materials such as activated carbon, zeolite, and mesoporous silica, it was difficult to create the exact porous structure with the desired shape and specific surface area. Although with MOF, one can artificially design the structure, surface area, and shape of the pores at the molecular level, as well as create high-dimensional functional materials with complex structure. MOFs are generally lighter than conventional porous materials and have larger specific surface area. Theoretically, MOFs can be prepared by combining numerous types of metals and organic ligands; more than 20,000 kinds of MOFs have been reported already. Because MOFs are completely new inorganic–organic hybrid self-organized porous materials, the chemical industry has recently been highly focused on them.

MOF : Mil 100 (Fe)

The conventional porous materials such as zeolite, activated carbon, and porous silica have been used as catalysts, separators, adsorbents, impurity removers for water, and deodorizing materials. Our human life highly depends on these porous materials. MOFs can greatly enhance possibilities for these industrial areas.

Metal organic frameworks (MOF) also have the possibility to do following application for example

Gas separation (H 2 , methane, CO 2 etc…) Choose and storage of ion and molecule, separation (separation of isomer, p-xylene, m-xylene, ethyl benzene etc…) Solid catalyst (oxidation, addition, hydrogenation reactions, esterification etc…) Controlled gas release Separation and transportation Nano sized synthetic vessel Electrode, electrolyte for batteries Magnetic materials Optical materials Chemical Sensor Water, water vapour adsorption, desorption

Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. is a member of the Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd. group of companies. They have established a synthetic procedure for a few MOFs as below.

GS MOF ZIF-8

GS MOF Mil 100 (Fe)

GS MOF Cu-BTC

GS MOF MOF-801 [Zr 6 O 4 (OH) 4 (fumarate) 6

In particular, Fe- and Zr-based MOFs can adsorb and desorb more water in the air than conventional porous materials can do. Hence, they can be utilized for machines with both humidifier and dehumidifier functions.

The company also accepts custom synthesis of other types of MOFs as per customer request, and develops MOF materials for a variety of further applications and functions.

