Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. Invests in EneCoat Technologies Co., Ltd. (Perovskite Solar Cell Startup Company from Kyoto University)

KAWANISHI-CITY, Japan, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nowadays, silicon based solar cells have been practically commercialized the most. However, this type of solar cell needs a large amount of energy to manufacture because they need to melt and refine raw materials to make high quality silicon. Therefore, manufacturing cost for silicon based solar cell tends to be expensive.

Picture of Perovskite Solar Cell Company Logo of EneCoat Technologies Co., Ltd.

Perovskite solar cells are said to be the next generation solar cell because they can be manufactured with printing procedure with metal oxide, metal, carbon-based materials and perovskite crystal layers. They can be cheaper and lighter (thickness is 1/100 of silicon based solar cell) than generally used silicon based solar cell. Perovskite solar cells can be also flexible thus can be placed even on curved surface because they can be made on plastic film substrate. In addition, light to electricity conversion efficiency of perovskite solar cell is exceeding 25 % and getting closed to that of silicon based solar cell.

EneCoat Technologies Co., Ltd. is the startup company from Kyoto University. CEO of EneCoat Technologies is Mr. Naoya Kato and CTO is Prof. Dr. Atsushi Wakamiya at Institute for Chemical Research, Kyoto University. They have been trying to research and developing perovskite solar cell with higher conversion efficiency and durability. Moreover, Prof. Dr. Atsushi Wakamiya is chasing for lead free perovskite solar cell because in general, perovskite solar cell contains Pb (lead).

This time, Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. invested in EneCoat Technologies Co., Ltd. Since Green Science Alliance has been developing electrode material for solar cell such as metal oxide, carbon-based material, quantum dot. They will cooperate in the aspect of research and development. As well as they will cooperate with sales action especially outside of Japan. They will accelerate to build up carbon free society together.

Green Science Alliance is the company which focuses on developing cutting edge materials and technologies for carbon free society. More precisely, they research nature biomass biodegradable resin, coating, paint, color, glue, fuel (nature biomass based chemical products), next generation solar cell, fuel cell, rechargeable battery, CO 2 capture and utilization (artificial photosynthesis) etc... Some of their technologies are registered by the United Nation Organization

(UNIDO's platform "STePP", WIPO GREEN) and they were also selected as finalists on the startup incubation programme of UNOPS GIC Japan in 2020.

