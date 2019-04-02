Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. Made 100 % Nature Derived Material-based Biodegradable Plastic, with Recycled Paper, Paper Waste, News Paper Scrap, Etc.

KAWANISHI, Japan, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, destroying ecology and the environment because of human population explosion and plastic pollution is getting severe in the world; the microplastic problem in the marine environment is becoming a devastating issue. At the moment, it is said that over 150 million tons of plastic garbage exists in the ocean. As of the year 2010, 8 million tons of plastic garbage flowed into the ocean, and in 2015, it was at 9.1 million tons, and it keeps increasing. It is predicted that the amount of plastic garbage will be more than that of fish in the world by 2050. There are also some scientific reports that these microplastics are already in our human body. Therefore, plastic recycling, reduction of plastic usage itself, and biodegradable plastic usage and development, have been intensively challenged and carried out.

100% nature derived material biodegradable plastic with recycled paper, paper waste (left) and its molded test piece

In this regard, Dr. Ryohei Mori at Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. has developed 100 % nature derived material based biodegradable plastic with recycled paper, paper waste, newspaper scrap, etc. He clings to the idea of making biodegradable material with 100 % nature derived materials. No petroleum origin materials. The company has also developed starch based biodegradable plastic with 100 % nature derived materials recently. This time, Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd has succeeded in using recycled material. Dr. Ryohei Mori sticks to the idea of making biodegradable material as harmless as possible to the environment.

On top of that, Green Science Alliance already had nano cellulose composite technology with various types of plastic including biodegradable plastic so that they can increase the mechanical strength while keeping not to use petroleum origin materials because nano cellulose is also the natural material.

They will start small sample production and at the same time, keep improving plastic properties such as mechanical strength, heat durability and dimensional stability. In addition, they will attempt to make cutlery with this paper-based material, with their company own brand "Nano Sakura."

