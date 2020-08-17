Green Science Alliance Confirmed the Absorption of Greenhouse Gas: Carbon Dioxide (CO2), with their MOF (Metal Organic Framework)

KAWANISHI-CITY, Japan, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certain gases in the atmosphere block heat from escaping. Long-lived gases that remain semi permanently in the atmosphere and do not get chemically or physically influenced by temperature change are major reasons for climate change. More precisely, water vapor (H 2 O), nitrous oxide (N 2 O), methane (CH 4 ), fluorinated gas and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) are the major greenhouse gases that cause climate change.

MOF (Metal Organic Framework) with CO2 Absorption Property

Regarding CO 2 over the last century, the burning of fossil fuels like coal and oil has increased the concentration of atmospheric CO 2 . This happens because the coal or oil burning process combines carbon with oxygen in the air to make CO 2 . Deforestation is another major reason for increasing CO 2 concentration in the atmosphere which is also caused by human activity.

Metal organic frameworks (MOFs), also known as porous coordination polymers (PCPs), are materials composed of metal cations and organic ligands that bridge component metals. MOFs are synthesized as super-porous materials by modifying their metal and organic ligand, as well as the shape and size of pores. Pore size can be controlled in less than nm order and MOF possess extremely large specific surface area (1000 – 9000 m 2 /g) and their chemical group can be tailored at the molecular level.

With conventional porous materials such as activated carbon, zeolite, and mesoporous silica, it was difficult to create such exact porous structure with desired shape and pore size. Although with MOF, one can artificially design the structure, surface area, shape and size of the pores at the molecular level. Theoretically, MOFs can be prepared by combining numbers of metals and organic ligands; so that more than 40,000 kinds of MOFs have been already reported. Because MOFs are completely new ultimate inorganic–organic hybrid porous materials, chemical industry and academic researchers have recently been highly focused on them.

Green Science Alliance has been synthesizing various type of MOF and have been trying to apply MOF to rechargeable battery, fuel cell, water vapor adsorption, gas adsorption, metal adsorption, deodorizing, photocatalysis, artificial photosynthesis etc.

This time, Mr. Tetsuro Kajino, Mr. Hirohisa Iwabayashi and Dr. Ryohei Mori at Green Science Alliance tested various type of MOFs which is synthesized in their company and found that certain kinds of MOF have strong CO 2 adsorption capability. Since they have confirmed this fact, they will try to create CO 2 absorption device and artificial photosynthesis application etc… in order to challenge to solve global warming problem.

