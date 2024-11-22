Green Science Alliance Developed 100 % Plant based Vegan Nail Polish Thinner

KAWANISHI, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. developed 100 % plant based nail polish thinner with "Re : soil" trademark. The brand name "Re: soil" originates from the concept of developing cosmetic products which returns back to soil by biodegradation.

There are a few plant natural based cosmetic products in the market already but one would not see much of cosmetic products and nail polish thinner composed of 100 % of plant based materials. This type of cosmetic products can contribute reducing CO 2 emission and plastic pollution.

100 % Plant based Vegan Nail Polish Thinner

Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. is aiming to replace all the petroleum, fossil fuel based chemical products with natural plant biomass based chemical products. The mother company is Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd. and they have been developing petroleum based color chemical product over 85 years. Dr. Ryohei Mori always had concern about environmental damage with his company products. Therefore, he has established internal startup company named Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. who focuses on developing natural biomass based chemical products such as plant biomass biodegradable plastics, biomass biodegradable resin, biomass coating, biomass glue, biomass paint, biomass color etc... He is trying to replace all the petroleum based chemicals into plant natural biomass based chemicals in the world. His concept is summarized and published in the one of British scientific article with the title "Replacing all petroleum-based chemical products with natural biomass-based chemical products: a tutorial review." from Royal Society of Chemistry.

https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlelanding/2023/su/d2su00014h

His published article was selected as front cover page of RSC Sustainability too.

Based on this concept, the company already had developed plant based biodegradable nail tips, over 90 % plant based vegan nail polish, over 90% water based biomass biodegradable nail polish, plant based vegan gel nail, 100% plant based nail polish remover. They had also developed plant based nail polish container lid and gel nail container, just as their goal is to make every chemical products with plant based materials.

And this time, they have developed 100 % plant based vegan nail polish thinner. This thinner can be also used for commercial nail polish from other companies too.

All of above Re:soil nail cosmetic products are sold on their company shopping website

https://en.nano-sakura-shop.com/shop

Media Contact:

Ryohei Mori

+81727598501

[email protected]

SOURCE Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd.