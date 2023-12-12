Green Science Alliance Developed 100% Plant Based (100% Vegan) Nail Polish Remover with "Re:soil" Brand

News provided by

Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd.

12 Dec, 2023, 08:36 ET

KAWANISHI-CITY, Japan, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ryohei Mori at Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. developed 100% plant based (100% Vegan) nail polish remover with "Re:soil" brand name. The brand name "Re:soil" originates from the concept of developing cosmetic products which returns back to soil by biodegradation. The company is aiming to replace all the petroleum, fossil fuel based chemical products with natural biomass based chemical products. For example, they have been developing biomass biodegradable plastic, biomass ink, biomass coating, etc., and recently, they have applied those technologies to make plant, biomass-based nail cosmetic products. Green Science Alliance already have made plant derived vegan artificial nail tips, 100 % plant based nail polish, water biomass-based nail polish and selling on their internet shopping website.

Continue Reading
100% Plant Derived (Vegan) Nail Polish Remover.
100% Plant Derived (Vegan) Nail Polish Remover.
Re:soil Logo
Re:soil Logo

https://en.nano-sakura-shop.com/shop 

This time, they have developed nail polish remover with 100 % plant based (100 % vegan) component. The products do not contain any toxic chemicals such as toluene, formaldehyde, dibutyl phthalate, synthesized camphor, xylene, paraben, synthesized fragrance, phthalate esters, animal-based component, triphenyl phosphate, styrene, oxybenzene, Ethyl tosylamide, acetone, etc. In addition, the component can be said cruelty free. 

  • Re:soil : Nail Cosmetic Products for Sustainable, Carbon Neutral Goals

1.  Water based 100 % Natural Biodegradable Nail Polish: Nail Polish Color Green, Violet, Red, Yellow, Blue, Pearl Green, White, Black (Bamboo Charcoal, Biochar)

＊Disclaimer about 100 % natural derived products.

a.  Ammonia as one of the ingredients of this products are assumed to be nature origin since ammonia is industrially produced from natural gas. 
b.  Inorganic pigment such as titanium dioxide, ultramarine blue, iron oxide, etc., are synthesized or calcined with some chemicals from not natural ores. Therefore, precisely, one cannot say color is also made from 100% nature.  

2.  Plant Based Biodegradable Artificial Nail Tips, Vegan Nail Tips.

Color： Green, Violet, Red, Yellow, Blue, Pearl Green, White, Black (Bamboo Charcoal, Biochar)

3.  100% Plant Based (100% Vegan) Top Coat, Base Coat.

4.  100% Plant Based Nail Polish Remover, 100% Vegan Nail Polish Remover.

Media Contact:
Ryohei Mori
+81727598501
[email protected]

SOURCE Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

Green Science Alliance Made Lithium Ion Battery Cathode Directly from Recycle Material Named "Black Mass"

Green Science Alliance Made Lithium Ion Battery Cathode Directly from Recycle Material Named "Black Mass"

Climate change, global warming (boiling) problem is becoming a serious issue and immediate action is necessary in order to mitigate the rising...
World's First?! Green Science Alliance Developed Plant-Based Biodegradable Vegan Nail Tips with "Re:soil" Trademark

World's First?! Green Science Alliance Developed Plant-Based Biodegradable Vegan Nail Tips with "Re:soil" Trademark

Dr. Ryohei Mori at Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. developed plant based biodegradable vegan nail tips "with Re:soil" trademark. The brand name...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.