Green Science Alliance Developed Plant based Vegan Paint with High Plant Biomass Content

KAWANISHI-CITY, Japan, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental problems such as climate change, global warming, deforestation, extinction of species, water and food shortage etc… due to explosion of human population are becoming severe worldwide. The aim of Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. is to reduce the amount of CO 2 emission and plastic pollution. Therefore, one of the project is to replace all the petroleum based chemical products with plant, natural biomass based chemical products, and this concept is described in scientific article written by company CEO (Dr. Ryohei Mori).

Bio Sakura Paint

Replacing all petroleum-based chemical products with natural biomass-based chemical products: a tutorial review - RSC Sustainability (RSC Publishing)

This article was selected as front cover page of journal and RSC Sustainability Hot Paper. As it says, the company have been developing various types of plant based chemical products such as plant-based plastic, resin, coating, glue, 3D printer filament, plasticizer, metal cutting fluid, molding products, nail cosmetics etc.

This time, Dr. Ryohei Mori has developed plant based natural paint composed of plant based organic solvent, resin and additives (it is assumed that inorganic pigment as color materials are not plant based but assume to be natural base since they are not made from petroleum). The plant biomass content is high and some of them are composed of even 100 % plant-based ingredients.

Developed plant-based paint is named as "Bio Sakura Paint", can also referred as vegan paint. Products can be painted on not only woods, wood-based materials but also for ceramic, glass, plastic, film, metal etc. Even paint components are derived from plant ingredients, the adhesion strength is comparable or only a little weaker than petroleum based commercial paint. There are some natural paints already in the market but one does not often see 100 % plant-based paint.

Furthermore, petroleum based "carbon black" is used as black colorant in general for commercially available petroleum based black paint. However, "Bio Sakura Paint" use biochar or bamboo charcoal as black color which is also plant derived material. Biochar is also considered as material which can reduce CO 2 amount in the atmosphere.

In addition, plant-based resin and additives are biodegradable so that paints can contribute reducing plastic pollution in a long term.

The color selection is black, white, reddish brown, yellowish brown and clear color (top over coat). More color variation should be available step by step.

Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. initially starts selling Bio Sakura Paints on their company website shopping site.

