KAWANISHI-CITY, Japan, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Science Alliance developed plant biomass based biodegradable mulch film for agriculture. This product can be purchased at company shopping website as follows.

https://www.nano-sakura-shop.com/

Risk of Nanoplastics Pollution to Human Health Plant Biomass based Biodegradable Mulch Film for Agriculture

Environmental problems such as climate change, deforestation, water and food shortage etc… due to explosion of human population are becoming increasingly severe worldwide. Especially (micro or nano) plastic pollution is a severe environmental problem which cause adverse effects, and are already present in the human body as a result of breathing air and though our meal. Recently, there are some medical studies reporting the enhanced risk of heart attack, depression, ill effect to immune system as well as cause inflammation reaction in digestive system (Figure. Nano-plastics Pollution Risk to Human Health).

On the other hand, biodegradable plastics can biodegrade and return back to nature and do not become plastic pollution, although biodegradability needs to be carefully examined in various types of conditions including compost condition, soil, water, sea water etc… However, biodegradable plastics including PLA (polylactic acid), lactone based materials are already applied for medical usage in human body. When biodegradable plastics are made from plant, since plant absorb CO 2 from surrounding atmosphere, the amount of CO 2 emission will be less than that of petroleum based plastics. Because the status of CO 2 is circulating so that they can be regarded as carbon neutral.

One goal for Green Science Alliance is to replace all the petroleum based materials with plant biomass alternatives as Dr. Ryohei Mori, CEO of the company, wrote the scientific article which made front cover page of British scientific journal "RSC Sustainability".

Replacing all petroleum-based chemical products with natural biomass-based chemical products: a tutorial review - RSC Sustainability (RSC Publishing)

With the world facing instability in Iran and the Middle East, reducing our dependence on petroleum is critical. Therefore, developing and using products derived from plants biomass is extremely important

Based on his concept, Green Science Alliance has been striving in developing various types of plant organic biomass based materials such as biodegradable plastics, resins, coatings, paints, glue, plasticizer, lubricant, biochar, nanocellulose, 3D printer materials and products etc… And this time, Mr. Daiki Tanaka and Dr. Ryohei Mori have plant biomass based biodegradable mulch film for agriculture. Biomass content is approximately 82%. Although biodegradable mulch films are on the market, it is rare to find one consisting of over 80% plant-based biomass, making this product quite unique. We have developed two main types of agricultural mulch films: a product mainly composed of PBAT (polybutylene adipate co terephthalate), PBS(polybutylene succinate) and PLA(poly lactic acid) in which biomass content is approximately 10–15%). The other one mainly composed of biomass PE (polyethylene) and its plant biomass content of approximately 82%. While biomass PE (bio-PE) does not normally biodegrade in standard environments, we have successfully enabled its biodegradation by using optimal additives.

Agricultural mulch films have the role of preventing weeds in farmland, maintaining ideal temperature and humidity for the soil, which can accelerate the growth of crops. Conventional petroleum-based agricultural mulch films do not decompose after harvesting, causing plastic pollution such as nanoplastics, and thus, farmers have to collect them, which has been a heavy labor burden. In contrast, since this product is biodegradable, it does not need to be collected after harvest, which is a major advantage for reducing labor. While the estimated biodegradation time is 2 to 6 months, the biodegradation rate depends on factors like region, microbial activity, season, temperature, and humidity. Therefore, please note that biodegradation may commence within one month depending on these conditions. We currently offer a single specification (200m L x 0.02mm T x 95cm W), but we plan to increase our product variety by introducing other lengths and widths.

Contact:

Ryohei Mori

81-9085282305

[email protected]

SOURCE Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd.