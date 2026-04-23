Green Science Alliance Develops Silica Composite Fluorescent Color, Dye with Enhanced Weather, Light and Heat Resistance

KAWANISHI-CITY, Japan, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Science Alliance (President: Dr. Ryohei Mori; Headquarters: Kawanishi, Hyogo, Japan) is the Green technology company and they focus in developing cutting-edge environmental energy technologies in order to build carbon neutral, sustainable society. And this time, the company in collaboration with Osaka Metropolitan University, has successfully developed an innovative material by combining organic fluorescent dyes with silica (silicon dioxide, the main component of glass).

Silica composites containing Rhodamine B (red, left) and Fluorescein (green, right). The top images show the appearance under room light, while the bottom images show fluorescence under LED irradiation (405 nm). Close-up images of the powders illustrate the structural concept of the composites. Epoxy resin containing silica composites with Rhodamine B (red, top) and Fluorescein (green, bottom). The left image shows the appearance under room light, while the right image (fluorescent side) shows the sample under LED illumination (405 nm).

This technology enables the retention of the vivid fluorescence of organic dyes while simultaneously imparting the excellent durability, light resistance, heat resistance, and dispersibility of inorganic silica.

Colorants are substances used to impart color to materials and are broadly classified into two types: dyes, which dissolve in water or oil, and pigments, which exist as insoluble particles. Dyes typically suffer from poor durability, such as low light resistance, due to their molecularly dissolved state. In contrast, pigments, being insoluble particles, exhibit superior weather resistance.

However, conventional organic pigments cannot demonstrate the vivid colors of organic fluorescent dyes. Due to their outstanding fluorescent light emission properties, organic fluorescent dyes are widely used in applications such as plastics, coatings, inks, textiles, sportswear, and even biomedical fields. These dyes absorb light and re-emit it as visible light, producing brighter and more vivid colors than conventional pigments.

However, a major drawback of organic fluorescent dyes is their poor durability. To address this issue, this technology incorporates the dyes into silica, resulting in the following performance improvements:

Improved oxygen barrier properties and thermal stability, reducing the influence of water and organic solvents and enabling long-term fluorescence. Enhanced resistance to thermal degradation, allowing application in high-temperature processes such as plastic and resin extrusion, injection molding. Increased hardness and improved scratch resistance and mechanical strength when incorporated into coatings or resins. Improved chemical stability against acids, alkalis, organic solvents, and water, enabling stable performance in functional materials.

Through these features, it is possible to maintain the vivid emission of organic fluorescent dyes while achieving durability comparable to that of inorganic phosphors (weather resistance, light resistance, heat resistance, and chemical stability).

This material is expected to significantly reduce issues such as fading and degradation, enabling applications across a wide range of fields including coatings, inks, plastics, resins, and cosmetics.

Although previous studies from research institute, universities and companies have reported the combination of organic fluorescent dyes with silica, there are very few examples worldwide that achieve both scalability and cost-effectiveness suitable for industrial production. This is because composite manufacturing process of Green Science Alliance can offer feasible price for real color industry.

This material has the potential to serve as a next-generation colorant following organic fluorescent dyes and pigments.

Green Science Alliance plans to provide samples of this material to domestic and international companies and research institutions, including those in coatings, resins, and cosmetics, and to pursue collaborative development.

Contact:

Ryohei Mori

81-72-7598501

[email protected]

SOURCE Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd.