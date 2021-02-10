Green Science Alliance Had Developed MOF (Metal Organic Framework), PCP (Porous Coordination Polymer) Based Inkjet Ink

KAWANISHI-CTY, Japan, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metal organic framework (MOF), also known as porous coordination polymer (PCP), are materials composed of metal cations and organic ligands that bridge component metals. MOFs are synthesized as super-porous materials by modifying their metal and organic ligand, as well as the shape and size of pores. Pore size can be controlled in less than nm order and MOF possess extremely large specific surface area (1000 – 9000 m2/g) and their chemical group can be tailored at the molecular level. With conventional porous materials such as activated carbon and mesoporous silica, it was difficult to create such exact porous structure with desired shape, pore size. Although with MOF, one can artificially design the structure, surface area, shape and size of the pores at the molecular level. Because MOFs are completely new ultimate inorganic–organic hybrid porous materials, chemical industry and academic researchers have recently been highly focused on them.

MOF (Metal Organic Framework), PCP (Porous Coordination Polymer) based Inkjet Ink

Green Science Alliance has been synthesizing various type of MOF and have been applying MOF to rechargeable battery, fuel cell, water vapor adsorption, gas adsorption, metal adsorption, deodorizing, photo-catalysis, solid acid catalysis and artificial photosynthesis, etc.

This time, Mr. Tetsuro Kajino and Dr. Ryohei Mori have developed inkjet ink based on one of their MOF which have been synthesized at Green Science Alliance. They have prepared MOF inkjet ink and printed onto paper and plastic film with general type of cheap printer for home and office. Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd. as their group company had been in the research and manufacturing business in the field of inkjet ink for over decades. They are specialized in manufacturing water, various type of organic solvent, UV (Ultra Violet) cured monomer based inkjet ink, with both organic and inorganic pigment. They have utilized that technology and experience to make MOF inkjet ink this time. Green Science Alliance had developed water based MOF inkjet ink with average size of MOF diameter being 100 -180 nm. Concentration of MOF in the water is approximately 0.5%. They will further challenge to enhance MOF concentration in the liquid and develop MOF based inkjet ink with various type of organic solvent and UV cured monomer. Furthermore, they will investigate various kinds of MOF inkjet ink functions as catalyst, gas adsorption, solid acid catalysis, electrode for battery, fuel cell, etc. So far, MOF inkjet ink had been developed by universities and research institute although it could be the first time in the world to be developed as commercial base.

