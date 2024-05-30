Green Science Alliance has Developed Plant Based Biodegradable Filament (PLA + Cellulose Nanofiber) for 3D Printer

KAWANISHI-CITY, Japan, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental problems such as climate change, global warming, deforestation, extinction of species, water shortage etc… due to explosion of human population are becoming increasingly severe worldwide. Plastic pollution is also a severe environmental problem which cause adverse effects, especially nanoplastics which are already present in the human body as a result of plastic polluted breathing air and though our meal. For example, we are ingesting nanoplastics through drinking water with PET bottle. Recently, there are some medical studies reporting the enhanced risk of heart attack, stroke caused by nanoplastics in blood vessels. In addition, they may also possess ill effect for the immune system as well as cause inflammation reaction in digestive system.

Plant based Biodegradable Filament for 3D Printer composed of PLA (Polylactic Acid) and Cellulose Fiber Composite PLA (Polylactic Acid) and Cellulose Fiber Composite Resin Pellets for Plant based Biodegradable Filament for 3D Printer

The production and usage of biodegradable plastic is slowly increasing, although greater than 90 % of plastics worldwide are still petroleum-based non-biodegradable plastics. In addition, the production of this petroleum-based non-biodegradable plastics are still increasing regardless of these plastic pollution problems. Therefore, plastic pollution is worsening each year.

On the other hand, biodegradable plastics can biodegrade and return back to nature and do not become plastic pollution although biodegradability needs to be carefully examined in various types of conditions including compost condition, soil, water, sea water etc. However, biodegradable plastics including PLA (polylactic acid), lactone based materials are already applied for medical usage in human body.

Under this circumstances, Mr. Daiki Tanaka and Mr. Hirohisa Iwabayashi as Ph.D candidate at Green Science Alliance have developed biodegradable resin filament for 3D printer with PLA and cellulose nanofiber composite. The company is selling these products also on online shop (https://en.nano-sakura-shop.com/). They also confirmed that biodegradability and mechanical strength have been strengthened when cellulose nanofiber concentration is high enough in base PLA resin. They also developed plant derived cellulose based biodegradable resin filament for 3D printer although this still has problems regarding printability and adhesion. Therefore, they began selling PLA + nanocellulose composite biodegradable filament first. The company will keep working for improving various types of biodegradable resin filament and colored filament too, for 3D printer market demands.

Green Science Alliance technologies are registered by the United Nation Organization (UNIDO's platform "STePP", WIPO GREEN) and they were also selected as one of the startup company supported by incubation program of United Nation (UNOPS GIC Japan) in 2020.

