Green Science Alliance Produced MOF (Metal Organic Framework), PCP (Porous Coordination Polymer) from Waste PET Bottle

KAWANISHI-CITY, Japan, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metal organic framework (MOF), also known as porous coordination polymer (PCP), are materials composed of metal cations and organic ligands that bridge component metals. MOFs are synthesized as super-porous materials by modifying their metal and organic ligand, as well as the shape and size of pores. Pore size can be controlled in less than nm order and MOF possess extremely large specific surface area (1000 – 9000 m 2 /g) and their chemical group can be tailored at the molecular level. With conventional porous materials such as activated carbon and mesoporous silica, it was difficult to create such exact porous structure with desired shape, pore size. Although with MOF, one can artificially design the structure, surface area, shape and size of the pores at the molecular level. Because MOFs are completely new ultimate inorganic–organic hybrid porous materials, chemical industry and academic researchers have recently been highly focused on them.

Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd.

Various type of applications are under development with MOF researchers in the world including gas adsorption, gas storage, gas separation, metal adsorption, water treatment, sensors and bio-medical use. In this regard, Green Science Alliance also has been synthesizing various type of MOF and have been applying MOF to rechargeable battery, fuel cell, water collection, gas adsorption, metal adsorption, deodorizing, photo-catalysis, solid acid catalysis and CO 2 capture and conversion (artificial photosynthesis) etc…

However, tedious and low efficiency of MOF synthesis procedure always have been a problematic issue and preventing from real application of MOF based device.

In this regard, Dr. Ryohei Mori and Mr. Tetsuro Kajino have initially prepared terephthalic acid from waste PET bottle, and thereafter, produced MOF with obtained terephthalic acid. They have also applied solid state synthesis procedure for MOF so that production process cost will cheap too. With this development, all kinds of terephthalic acid based MOF can be produced from waste PET bottle with cheap cost. Since they are using recycle materials, it can be said that they have developed sustainable MOF.

Green Science Alliance will use this sustainable and economically friendly MOF to be apply to their rechargeable battery, fuel cell, solid catalyst, water harvesting, artificial photosynthesis (CO 2 capture and conversion) etc…for their internal business and also, looking for opportunity to cooperate with MOF customers for various types of industrial application.

