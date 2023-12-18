Green Sports Alliance Announces Changes to Board of Directors

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Sports Alliance (GSA) is pleased to announce significant changes to its Board of Directors. GSA welcomes Norman Vossschulte and Omar Mitchell while expressing their deepest gratitude for the invaluable contributions of outgoing members Dune Ives and Brandon Igdalsky.

The new board members bring extensive experience from the National Hockey League and National Football League, aligning seamlessly with GSA's mission to leverage the cultural and market influence of sports to promote healthy, sustainable communities where we work, live, and play.

Aileen McManamon, Board Chair of GSA, expressed her enthusiasm for the new additions and extended heartfelt appreciation to the outgoing members, saying, "Both Omar and Norman have brought the green sports movement forward through exemplary innovation over the past decade. From issuing the first league sustainability report to championing novel emissions and waste reduction technologies, each has shown dynamic, impactful action. On behalf of GSA, I wish both Brandon and Dune great success in their future endeavors following strong contributions to GSA."

GSA has welcomed back 12 of its Board of Directors. Read each Board Member bio at greensportsalliance.org/about.

Aileen McManamon – Board Chair (5T Sports Group)

– Board Chair (5T Sports Group) Scott Jenkins – Past Board Chair (Kansas City Current)

– Past Board Chair (Kansas City Current) Carlie Bullock-Jones – Vice Board Chair (EcoWorks Studio)

– Vice Board Chair (EcoWorks Studio) Jackie Ventura – Treasurer (Golden State Warriors)

– Treasurer (Golden State Warriors) Jonathan Balas – Secretary (Yum! Brands)

Elaine Aye (RWDI)

(RWDI) Christy Briggs (Lumen Field/Seattle Seahawks)

(Lumen Field/Seattle Seahawks) Brandon Hamilton (Kansas City Chiefs)

(Kansas City Chiefs) Ian McDoom (Chase Center Arena)

Omar Mitchell (National Hockey League)

(National Hockey League) Robin Raj (Citizen Group)

Jason Twill (Virdis Initiatives, Urban Apostles)

Cyrus Wadia (Activate Global)

(Activate Global) Norman Vossschulte (Philadelphia Eagles)

Jamie Zaninovich (Trailrunner International)

GSA extends gratitude to outgoing board members for their dedicated service, shaping the organization. Their visionary leadership will inspire us as we move forward.

The new board is effective as of January 1, 2024. GSA looks forward to the continued collaboration, working with its dynamic board to achieve new milestones in the sport and entertainment industry.

The Green Sports Alliance leverages the cultural and market influence of sports to promote healthy, sustainable communities where people live and play: visit greensportsalliance.org for more information.

