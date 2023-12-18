Green Sports Alliance Announces Changes to Board of Directors

News provided by

Green Sports Alliance

18 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Sports Alliance (GSA) is pleased to announce significant changes to its Board of Directors. GSA welcomes Norman Vossschulte and Omar Mitchell while expressing their deepest gratitude for the invaluable contributions of outgoing members Dune Ives and Brandon Igdalsky.

The new board members bring extensive experience from the National Hockey League and National Football League, aligning seamlessly with GSA's mission to leverage the cultural and market influence of sports to promote healthy, sustainable communities where we work, live, and play.

Aileen McManamon, Board Chair of GSA, expressed her enthusiasm for the new additions and extended heartfelt appreciation to the outgoing members, saying, "Both Omar and Norman have brought the green sports movement forward through exemplary innovation over the past decade. From issuing the first league sustainability report to championing novel emissions and waste reduction technologies, each has shown dynamic, impactful action. On behalf of GSA, I wish both Brandon and Dune great success in their future endeavors following strong contributions to GSA."

GSA has welcomed back 12 of its Board of Directors. Read each Board Member bio at greensportsalliance.org/about.

  • Aileen McManamon – Board Chair (5T Sports Group)
  • Scott Jenkins – Past Board Chair (Kansas City Current)
  • Carlie Bullock-Jones – Vice Board Chair (EcoWorks Studio)
  • Jackie Ventura – Treasurer (Golden State Warriors)
  • Jonathan Balas – Secretary (Yum! Brands)
  • Elaine Aye (RWDI)
  • Christy Briggs (Lumen Field/Seattle Seahawks)
  • Brandon Hamilton (Kansas City Chiefs)
  • Ian McDoom (Chase Center Arena)
  • Omar Mitchell (National Hockey League)
  • Robin Raj (Citizen Group)
  • Jason Twill (Virdis Initiatives, Urban Apostles)
  • Cyrus Wadia (Activate Global)
  • Norman Vossschulte (Philadelphia Eagles)
  • Jamie Zaninovich (Trailrunner International)

GSA extends gratitude to outgoing board members for their dedicated service, shaping the organization. Their visionary leadership will inspire us as we move forward.

The new board is effective as of January 1, 2024. GSA looks forward to the continued collaboration, working with its dynamic board to achieve new milestones in the sport and entertainment industry.

The Green Sports Alliance leverages the cultural and market influence of sports to promote healthy, sustainable communities where people live and play: visit greensportsalliance.org for more information.

SOURCE Green Sports Alliance

Also from this source

Sports Industry Leaders Unite For Empowering Sustainable Change On The 8th Annual Green Sports Day

Sports Industry Leaders Unite For Empowering Sustainable Change On The 8th Annual Green Sports Day

In a bold move towards a sustainable future, the Green Sports Alliance is proudly joined by hundreds of sports industry stakeholders for the 8th...
Green Sports Alliance Releases a Game-Changing Playbook on Building Sustainable Sports and Entertainment Venues for the Next Generation

Green Sports Alliance Releases a Game-Changing Playbook on Building Sustainable Sports and Entertainment Venues for the Next Generation

Today, the Green Sports Alliance (GSA) takes a giant leap towards a greener future with the launch of another Play to Zero playbook. This impactful...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.