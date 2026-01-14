Green Sports Alliance Announces Updates to Annual Awards

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Green Sports Alliance (Alliance) announced updates to its annual industry awards, presented at the 16th Annual Green Sports Alliance Summit. The awards celebrate leadership, innovation, and impact at the intersection of sports, sustainability, and social responsibility.

A highlight of this year's program is the inaugural Bill Walton Global Champion Award, created to honor the extraordinary legacy of Bill Walton and recognize individuals who embody his lifelong commitment to environmental advocacy, social equity, and the power of sports to drive positive global change.

Bill Walton's legacy was larger than life–on the court and beyond. A Hall of Famer, broadcaster, and outspoken environmental champion, Walton used his voice, platform, and passion to inspire action and challenge both the sports industry and society to think bigger about their responsibility to the planet and to one another.

The Bill Walton Global Champion Award will be presented annually to a trailblazer who, like Walton, leverages influence and action to build a radically greener, more inclusive future. The award reflects Green Sports Alliance's mission to harness the cultural power of sports to promote healthy, sustainable communities where we live, work, and play.

Nominations for the Bill Walton Global Champion Award are open through February 28, 2026. The Alliance invites the global sports and sustainability community to identify individuals whose work exemplifies bold leadership, environmental stewardship, and a commitment to equity and justice.

Nominate a Sustainability Champion: https://forms.gle/s6L2cmZok7hY4MpNA

At this year's Summit, Green Sports Alliance will also honor excellence across leagues, teams, and venues through the annual Play to Zero awards. New, more specific categories will recognize investments in renewable energy and water replenishment, as well as improvements in energy efficiency and water efficiency upgrades. The Alliance will also recognize organizations with externally verified or certified data through a new Verified Category. Sports members of the Alliance are encouraged to apply for Play to Zero Awards by March 3rd using this form: https://forms.gle/TTf5bDUN7A3QYt6P7

At the 16th Annual Green Sports Alliance Summit in Cleveland, May 5-7, 2026, the Alliance looks forward to honoring those who live green–and are shaping a better future through sports. Register to attend: https://whova.com/portal/registration/T9-REZNaiw4xpgWFwBTM/?source=tcc3akjm

About Green Sports Alliance

Green Sports Alliance leverages the cultural and market influence of sports to promote healthy, sustainable communities where we live, work, and play.

