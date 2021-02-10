Green Street Acquires React News, Leading Provider Of Exclusive European Property News And Insights

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street, the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate intelligence in the U.S. and Europe, has purchased React News – a London-based subscription provider of market-leading commercial property news. The transaction marks Green Street's second acquisition over the last year, aligning with the firm's growth plans and strategic roadmap to add more value for clients through enhanced news, research, data, analytics, and advisory services. The deal closed and financial terms were not disclosed.

"This acquisition accelerates our goal of providing exclusive and differentiated news in Europe to extend Green Street's U.S. News product and strengthen our existing Pan-European public/private market research and data and analytics business," said Jeffry Stuek Jr., Green Street's Chief Executive Officer. "React News has built an incredible offering that drives real estate action through timely insights, and it fits naturally under the Green Street umbrella. We are excited to bring together our talented teams and expand our esteemed bench of highly experienced journalists."

The four React News co-founders – Chris Borland, James Buckley, David Hatcher, and Jamie Hamer – added, "We are keen to join forces. This deal allows us to take React News to a new level and solidify our position as Europe's dominant real estate news provider. We are proud of what we have already achieved in our first 19 months, which has only been possible thanks to our incredibly dedicated and impressive staff, the support of our early-adopter subscribers and the faith of our initial backers."

Since its founding in June 2019, React News has quickly developed a track record for breaking the biggest real estate stories in the European market, including comprehensive coverage of the UK. React News will maintain its editorial independence and continue operating with the same leadership dedicated to producing top-quality breaking news and analysis on European deals and trends.

React News was advised by KPMG's TMT Corporate Finance and Tax teams, and Waterfront Solicitors acted as sole legal adviser. Green Street was advised by legal teams from Walker Morris and Kirkland & Ellis and the tax team from Ernst & Young.

About Green Street

Green Street is the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a Saas platform. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com .

