Green Street Housing and TM Associates Development to Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Havre de Grace Affordable Apartment Community

Green Street Housing

28 Nov, 2023, 08:48 ET

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street Housing, a Maryland affordable housing developer, will host a ground breaking ceremony at the Village at Blenheim Run in Havre de Grace, Maryland on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Village at Blenehim Run is a new construction mixed-income development that now provides a modern, high quality apartment community dedicated to providing quality affordable housing to qualifying tenants in need, as well as market rate units and commercial rental space. The property is financed through a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit investment from Hudson Housing Capital and Bank of America – who also provided the construction debt financing, a long-term loan from PNC and Freddie Mac, as well as a grant won through Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta.

The co-developers, Green Street Housing and TM Associates Development, Inc., have embarked on several similar projects across Maryland over the last few years and are proud to add Blenheim Run which will provide high quality, affordable housing to its residents and a community asset that the Town of Havre de Grace can be proud of for many years to come.

"We are proud to have partnered with TM Associates Development to bring the dream of Blenheim Run to life, and to serve the residents of Havre de Grace and Harford County", said David Layfield, Principal of Green Street Housing.

The event will be held at The Village at Blenehim Run, 1919 & 1921 Pulaski Hwy, Havre de Grace, MD at 11:00AM on November 22, 2023.  Refreshments will be provided.

About Village at Blenheim Run 

The Village at Blenehim Run is a 51-unit affordable apartment community. This is the first phase of the development and is one four story, central corridor, elevator building. Village at Blenheim Run serves Havre de Grace families, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

About Green Street Housing

Green Street Housing is a Maryland based affordable housing developer whose principals have many years of local development experience and $100's of millions in closed transactions on the Delmarva Peninsula and beyond. Green Street takes great pride in its green building practices which include Energy Star building practices and on-site solar energy production at all of its Maryland affordable apartment communities. Learn more at www.greenstreethousing.com.

About TM Associates Development

TM Associates' history of successes include new construction and rehabilitation projects. They have enjoyed trusted partnerships with many for-profit and non-profit organizations and continue to work alongside those who share their dedication to the development and preservation of affordable housing communities. They have gained invaluable experience mastering complex projects and have been repeatedly recognized for their green building efforts.

