Green Street Launches Inaugural Canadian Commercial Property Price Index

New Canadian index gives investors a real-time read on commercial real estate value trends.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street, the leading provider of trusted real assets intelligence and unbiased insights, launched its inaugural Canadian Commercial Property Price Index, reinforcing the firm's market-leading pricing intelligence that provides investors, lenders and market participants with a timely view into Canadian commercial real estate values.

The Canadian CPPI joins Green Street's established U.S. and European indices, expanding the firm's global time series of unleveraged commercial property values that captures the prices at which commercial real estate transactions are currently being negotiated and contracted. While other price indices rely on closed transactions or formal appraisals, features that differentiate Green Street's Canadian CPPI are its timeliness, its emphasis on average institutional quality properties, and its ability to capture changes in the aggregate value of the commercial property sector. The launch builds on Green Street's growing Canadian presence and expands its ability to deliver independent, forward-looking intelligence across public and private markets.

"In Canada, investors have often had to piece together pricing signals from transactions, fund marks and market anecdotes that do not always move at the same pace," said Fred Blondeau, Managing Director, Head of Canadian Research at Green Street. "Canadian CPPI brings those signals into a more consistent framework, giving the market a clearer view of how values are changing across property sectors and where pricing may be diverging from underlying fundamentals."

Canada's commercial real estate market is evolving amid shifting capital flows, valuation expectations and sector-level performance trends. Green Street's Canadian CPPI helps market participants better understand pricing movements across key property types and make more informed capital allocation, underwriting and portfolio strategy decisions.

Green Street's broader Canadian product suite covers 10 of the most liquid Canadian real estate markets across the industrial, office, residential, and retail property sectors. Its independent public and private market research, proprietary data and analytics, and exclusive news coverage provide a more complete view of Canada's commercial real estate landscape, helping clients evaluate market fundamentals, compare listed and private market opportunities, and monitor changes in asset values over time. Visit Green Street's website to read the latest CPPI report and subscribe for future Canadian CPPI updates.

About Green Street

Green Street is the leading provider of actionable commercial real estate and infrastructure research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia. For over 40 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. Today, Green Street's integrated platform serves more than 4,000 companies across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

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SOURCE Green Street