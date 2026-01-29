Green Street News Brings Digital Access to U.S. Commercial Real Estate Intelligence

U.S. investors, lenders, and market leaders gain real-time digital access to exclusive, first-to-market coverage across 25 global markets

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street, the leading provider of commercial real estate (CRE) intelligence, today announced the expansion of its Green Street News digital platform to U.S. subscribers, delivering the same industry-leading first mover scoops —increasing accessibility and flexibility for how U.S. market participants consume time-sensitive intelligence.

This launch brings U.S. subscribers onto the same modern digital news experience already trusted across Australia, Europe, the UK & Ireland, and Canada, expanding both the breadth of coverage and the ease of access for professionals who need timely insight wherever they work.

With exclusive reporting across CRE, infrastructure, retail, and structured finance, Green Street News delivers behind-the-headlines insight that helps investors, developers, lenders, and advisors identify opportunities earlier, stay informed in near real time, and maintain a competitive edge.

What's New for U.S. Subscribers

U.S. subscribers will continue to receive their trusted weekly Green Street News PDF editions, while now gaining full access to the digital news platform—making global market intelligence easier to access, search, and act on.

The Green Street News platform provides:

Immediate, on-demand access across desktop and mobile, improving accessibility to breaking CRE and capital markets news worldwide.

across desktop and mobile, improving accessibility to breaking CRE and capital markets news worldwide. Integrated global coverage , including more than 150 original stories each week , enabling readers to spot trends forming overseas before they reach local markets.

, including more than , enabling readers to spot trends forming overseas before they reach local markets. Intuitive navigation and topic-based filtering to quickly zero in on relevant sectors, geographies, companies, and deal activity.

to quickly zero in on relevant sectors, geographies, companies, and deal activity. Advanced search and alerts that surface the most important developments by market, asset class, or strategic focus.

"Our insights are designed to keep subscribers ahead of the market," said Jeff Stuek, CEO of Green Street. "By expanding digital access for U.S. subscribers, we're making our global intelligence more accessible while reinforcing our commitment to timely, actionable insight that creates real competitive advantage."

Green Street News: The Global Authority on CRE Markets

Green Street News delivers first-to-market reporting through a global newsroom of more than 70 experienced journalists embedded across 25+ markets, providing verified deal intelligence and critical context that goes beyond headlines.

More than 75,000 subscribers worldwide rely on Green Street News for clarity on transactions, leasing activity, commercial mortgage lending, securitization, market dynamics, and industry leadership moves.

"Our journalists are deeply connected to the markets they cover, uncovering the context and implications behind every transaction," said T.J. Foderaro, Editor-in-Chief of Green Street News. "That combination of speed, accessibility, and integrity allows our readers to act first—and act with confidence."

To find out more about Green Street News' global CRE coverage, visit www.greenstreetnews.com, or request a trial here. For more about Green Street's broader CRE research, analytics and advisory services, visit www.greenstreet.com.

About Green Street

Green Street is a forward-thinking real assets company at the forefront of transforming the commercial real estate market with cutting-edge predictive analytics, data-driven insights, and actionable intelligence. With over 40 years of expertise, Green Street empowers investors, lenders, and stakeholders across the U.S., Canada, Europe, the UK & Ireland, and Australia to make optimized investment and strategic decisions.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Green Street