Green Street Partners with Snowflake to Provide Seamless Commercial Real Estate Data Delivery

Green Street

21 Aug, 2023, 09:25 ET

--Market participants can now leverage the power of the data cloud by accessing Green Street's commercial real estate data and analytics in real time via the Snowflake platform-- 

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street, the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate intelligence and analytics, has partnered with Snowflake to engage with its Data Cloud to deliver real-time U.S. and Pan-European commercial real estate intelligence in an easily accessible format. 

"Green Street is committed to delivering seamlessly connected commercial real estate data, analytics, research and news on both the public and private real estate markets in various formats," said John Guilfoy, Chief Product Officer for Green Street. "This collaboration gives clients yet another means to easily extract extensive time series data and predictive analytics – such as cap rates, market grades, and forecasts – and seamlessly integrate them into their own company models, internal systems, and daily workflows. We are excited to partner with Snowflake for this new method of data delivery."

Some key Snowflake capabilities include:

  • Real-time updates: New data and analytics are automatically updated in Snowflake.
  • Integrations: Market participants can connect to their company's preferred integrations, including BI/dashboarding tools, internal databases and more.

For additional information on Green Street's Market Data & Analytics and contact information, visit Snowflake Data Marketplace.

About Green Street 
Green Street is the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com

Disclosure
Market Forecasts: The Green Street Forecasting tool is an estimation of future events based on market trends in historical data that have proved to provide actionable insights during past market cycles. Green Street makes no representations or warranties as to any future performance of such metrics under any market cycles. 

Media Contact: 
Katie Clemons Ball 
SVP, Global Marketing  
Green Street
[email protected]
(949) 640-8780­­ 

SOURCE Green Street

