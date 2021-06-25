Green Street Sells Hedge Fund Alert To Pageant Media

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street has sold Hedge Fund Alert, one of its leading U.S. News publications that provides exclusive intelligence on the fund-management business, to Pageant Media, the global business information and events provider focused on the asset management industry.

Commenting on today's announcement, Charlie Kerr, Chief Executive of Pageant Media, said "Hedge Fund Alert has an important role in reporting on the inner workings of the U.S. hedge fund industry and we are excited to be able to add the publication to our existing portfolio of products focused on the hedge fund sector."

For more than 20 years, Hedge Fund Alert has been loyally read by hedge funds, prime brokers, and other service providers to get the earliest look at key dealings and intelligence in the hedge fund arena. The U.S.-based publication further strengthens Pageant's current hedge fund product offering and will sit alongside HFM and Eurekahedge, providing a complementary mix of proprietary data, actionable insights, and must-attend events for this important asset class. Hedge Fund Alert is the fourth acquisition to be completed since Intermediate Capital Group became Pageant Media's strategic partner in February 2020. Hedge Fund Alert's four highly experienced and well-connected editorial team members based in New Jersey will continue producing its top-quality content now under Pageant Media's ownership.

"Pageant is acquiring an exceptional team and strong brand, and its future investments in the business should bring greater insights to Hedge Fund Alert subscribers," said Green Street Chief Executive Officer Jeffry Stuek, Jr. "This transaction helps accelerate Green Street's investments in our growth strategy of expanding and integrating our best-in-class commercial real estate research, data, and news into one powerful and dynamic platform."

Green Street will continue to offer four News products, including Real Estate Alert, Commercial Mortgage Alert, and Asset-Backed Alert in the U.S., and React News for the U.K. and Europe.

Pricing details are not disclosed.

About Green Street

Green Street is the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

About Pageant Media

Pageant Media is a global business information provider focused on the asset management industry. Established in 1998, Pageant provides a unique combination of proprietary data, actionable insights and must-attend events across a range of asset classes, including hedge funds, traditional asset management, private equity, real estate and credit/debt. Today the business has sales of over £30m a year, with more than 2,500 institutional clients worldwide. Pageant currently employs around 350 people across its modern, city centre offices in London, New York, Boston, Hong Kong, Singapore, Cebu and Cardiff. Brands include HFM, Eurekahedge, Pension Bridge, Fundmap, Portfolio Management Research and Falk Marques Group. Intermediate Capital Group became Pageant Media's strategic partner in February 2020.

Contacts:

Green Street

Katie Clemons

Vice President, Marketing

+1 949-640-8780

[email protected]

Pageant Media

Simon Middelboe

Chief Strategy Officer

+44 (0)7702 628889

[email protected]

SOURCE Green Street

