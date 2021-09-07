Green Street's New API Offers Direct Access to 1,500+ Proprietary Data Series for Public and Private Commercial Real Estate Markets in the U.S. and Europe

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street has launched a new API to provide direct and efficient access to the firm's most up-to-date, proprietary data series for the U.S and Europe. The API is Green Street's latest data delivery tool that helps clients enhance investment analyses by seamlessly connecting their own internal systems to Green Street data and analytics.

Data available through the API spans sector and market analytics, forecasts, and company-level data for 130 publicly-traded real estate stocks. Specific data includes capitalization rates, operating fundamentals, expected returns, market grades and rankings, and Net Asset Values, in addition to many more trusted data series that the firm has developed throughout its 35-year history as the leader in actionable commercial real estate intelligence.

"We're excited to release our new API as a value-add benefit for clients. Green Street is constantly exploring ways we can make it easier for our clients to access our robust and proprietary data within their daily workflows, and the API is an effective solution for analysts and power users," said Andy McCulloch, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Data & Analytics. "We remain committed to continuous innovation to deliver new products, tools, insight-rich content and platform enhancements that will benefit our customers and support their investment decisions and analytical processes."

Green Street's API enables clients to directly incorporate its data into underwriting models, asset management platforms, databases, and data science applications. The API provides an additional medium to access and interact with Green Street's data, supplementing the firm's existing DataLink Excel plug-in and comprehensive web-based platform.

Green Street is the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

