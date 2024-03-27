NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global green tea market size is estimated to grow by $ 7.72 bn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period. The Green Tea Market is influenced by farming practices, weather conditions, and climate changes. Price challenges, segmentation, and product forms like tea bags, loose leaves, and loose leaf powder, impact market growth. Innovative flavors, health-enhancing nutritional profiles, and distribution channels including supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online retail, drive sales. Advanced technologies, equipment, and quality assurance are crucial for producing high-quality beverages. The Food Industry Association monitors trends in groceries, while refrigerant leaks and quality issues are ongoing concerns.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Green Tea Market 2024-2028

Innovation Sparks Market Growth:

In the dynamic Green Tea Market, farming practices adapt to weather conditions and climate changes, shaping price challenges. Segmentation thrives with form analysis, including tea bags, loose leaves, loose leaf powder, ready-to-drink tea, capsules, and tablets. Enticing tastes and health-improving nutritional profiles cater to mainstream and innovative flavors like honey, citrus, floral, fruity, and unflavored. Distribution channel analysis expands availability through supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online retail. Wider availability fuels sales growth, while advanced technologies and equipment ensure quality of beverages. The Food Industry Association monitors groceries, addressing issues like refrigerant leaks and ensuring quality assurance.

Addressing Challenges:

In the past few years, the Green Tea Market has experienced significant growth, driven by increasing concerns over immunity and overall health during the pandemic. The supply chain has faced challenges due to the outbreak, leading to increased trade activities and demand for antioxidant-rich foods. The Greentype Tea Industry has become a key player in the Antioxidant & Nutrient-rich Beverages sector, with American adults, particularly those prediabetic, showing a preference for functional ingredients. The Indian Tea Association reports a rise in demand for specialty teas, driven by their association with cardiovascular health and cancer risk reduction for prostate, breast, and esophagus. Understanding the importance of antioxidants and flavonoids, consumers seek quality products for on-the-go nutrition and healthy hydration. Technological advancements and novel packaging have emerged as restraining factors, but awareness of the benefits of green tea continues to drive growth. Despite these trends, discretionary incomes remain a concern for some. Novel tea varieties, naturally flavored and organic, continue to attract buyers, offering pure and pure solutions for normal body functions.

Market Overview

The global Green Tea Market is experiencing significant growth due to its numerous health benefits and increasing consumer awareness. The key players in this market include Unilever, Dabur India, and Nestle. These companies are focusing on innovation and expansion to meet the rising demand for green tea. The market is segmented by type, such as Matcha, Sencha, and Gunpowder, and by distribution channels, including supermarkets, convenience stores, and online retailers. The market is also driven by the rising trend of functional foods and beverages, as well as the growing popularity of herbal teas. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years. The future of the Green Tea Market looks bright, with new product launches, strategic collaborations, and technological advancements shaping its future.

Key Companies:

Green Tea Market is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Green Tea Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Aiya Europe GmbH, Amorepacific Corp., Arbor Teas, AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Davidsons Organics, Equal Exchange, Fortnum and Mason, Heavenly Tea Inc., ITO EN Ltd., John Swire and Sons Ltd., MARIAGE FRERES, MJF Exports Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, PALAIS DES THES, Rishi Tea and Botanicals, Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Art of Tea LLC, The Coca Cola Co., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Republic of Tea Inc.

