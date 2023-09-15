Green Technology and Sustainability Market to Grow by USD 26.10 billion between 2021 - 2026, Growth Driven by Increasing use of RFID sensors across industries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Green Technology And Sustainability Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the green technology and sustainability market between 2022 and 2026 is USD 26.10 billion. The increasing use of RFID sensors across industries drives market growth. IoT is used to handle a wide range of applications such as smart grid, eHealth, and intelligent transportation. Tasks can be completed autonomously with the help of sensors and smart devices connected via high-speed data. This necessitates new forms of green communication between different smart devices, which improve power consumption and bandwidth usage. Smart devices can also automate operations across the production cycle, from irrigation and fertilization to controlling bugs or pests. RFID tag and sensor collaboration might lead to various new green project solutions, including efficient energy generation, waste management, and recycling. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market in focus. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market 2022-2026

Market Challenge -

The market growth will be challenged by factors such as the lack of regulations for green technology. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The green technology and sustainability market is segmented by Product (Solution and Services) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By product, the solution segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Emerging technologies are offering new opportunities for green technology and sustainable development. Therefore, the increasing awareness regarding technology-related environmental hazards is driving the adoption of green technology and sustainability solutions across the world. This, in turn, will fuel the growth of the green technology and sustainability market during the forecast period.

31% of the market's growth originates from North America during the forecast period. View the FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the green technology and sustainability market:

AAA Taranis Visual Ltd., ConsenSys Software Inc., Cority Software Inc., CropX Inc., Digi International Inc., ENGIE SA, Fortive Corp., General Electric Co., Hortau Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LO3 Energy Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SMAP Energy Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Trace Genomics Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, Xylem Inc.

