Green Water & Power Scales Nationwide EV Charging Deployment and Clean-Energy Workforce Development

Los Angeles-based company surpasses 15,000 EV chargers nationwide while investing more than $500,000 in employee training and career advancement.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Water & Power, a Los Angeles-headquartered clean-energy infrastructure company, has installed more than 15,000 EV chargers nationwide while employing more than 130 team members in Los Angeles and nationwide. The company delivers reliable EV charging infrastructure for businesses, fleets, multifamily properties, schools, nonprofits, public agencies, and communities.

Van Nuys, CA

Green Water & Power manages each stage of EV charging deployment, from design, engineering, permitting, procurement, and construction to commissioning, maintenance, and operations. The company has also partnered with more than 30 utility, state, and incentive programs to help customers reduce project costs and accelerate electrification.

"We are not just installing chargers; we are building the systems that make EV adoption practical at scale," said Danny Gold, President of Green Water & Power. "Each project supports skilled jobs, training investment, local economic impact, and cleaner transportation access for drivers across the country."

"Green Water & Power has been an exceptional turnkey partner in helping Rockdyne expand EV charging across our portfolio," said Maureen Funk, Project Manager, Rockdyne Ent., LLC. "GWP delivered 164 Level 2 chargers across seven properties and managed the process seamlessly from design and installation through rebate processing, operations, and maintenance. Their expertise has allowed us to move faster, reduce complexity, and bring reliable charging access to our communities, and we look forward to adding more chargers across additional properties."

Workforce development remains central to Green Water & Power's growth. The company supports more than 130 California residents in roles spanning electricians, technicians, engineers, project managers, and support staff, and has invested more than $500,000 in company-funded professional education and development so employees can advance without out-of-pocket training costs.

That investment includes EVITP certification, Registered Service Agent training, OSHA 10 and OSHA 30, forklift certification, electrical apprenticeship sponsorships, certified electrician exam preparation, and leadership development. To date, 21 Green Water & Power employees have earned EVITP certification and 33 employees have become Registered Service Agents, strengthening the company's ability to deliver safe, compliant, large-scale EV infrastructure.

Green Water & Power also sponsors registered electrical apprenticeships that combine paid on-the-job training with classroom instruction, helping employees advance from apprentice to journeyman to leadership while expanding the skilled labor pipeline needed for California's clean-energy future.

About Green Water & Power

Green Water & Power (GWP) is a national turnkey provider of clean-energy infrastructure with more than a decade of renewable energy experience. The company specializes in electric vehicle charging, battery storage, and solar energy systems, managing projects from design and permitting through construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance. GWP has installed more than 15,000 EV chargers nationwide and has a portfolio that includes more than 4 MW of solar capacity. For more information, visit www.greenwaterandpower.com.

Media Contact:

Green Water & Power

Christine Karlovic

Vice President

(213) 219-2988

[email protected]

SOURCE Green Water & Power, LLC