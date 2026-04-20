Green Worldwide Shipping Earns ASA-100 Accreditation, Joining an Exclusive Group of Seven Certified 3PLs Worldwide to Support Aviation and Aerospace Supply Chains

Certification anchored in the heart of one of the nation's largest aerospace hubs positions Green to deliver compliant, time-critical logistics where the industry operates

PHOENIX, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Worldwide Shipping, an international freight forwarder and time-critical logistics specialist, earned ASA-100 accreditation, a voluntary quality system standard developed in alignment with FAA Advisory Circular 00-56B, joining an exclusive group of only seven third-party logistics providers (3PLs) worldwide to hold this designation. The announcement precedes the company's participation in the 2026 MRO Americas tradeshow in Orlando, where the Green team can be found at Booth 1047.

Meet Green in Orlando at MRO Americas 2026 Booth 1047

The accreditation, earned by Green's Phoenix, Arizona operation in 2025, provides formal, third-party validation of the quality controls, traceability standards, and procedural integrity required to handle time-critical aviation components across AOG emergencies, MRO programs, and planned maintenance events.

"Green's decision to pursue ASA-100 certification was to provide external validation of the quality practices already implemented across our time-critical operation," said Troy Rybandt, Director of Operations, Time Critical Services at Green Worldwide Shipping. "While this certification applies to our Phoenix branch, the ASA-100 principles of control, urgency, and transparency extend across every AOG move we coordinate, whether day or night, domestic or international."

Why Phoenix. Why It Matters.

The rarity of ASA-100 3PL accreditation is significant on its own. Where Green holds that accreditation makes it operationally strategic.

Phoenix sits at the center of one of the most concentrated aerospace and defense ecosystems in the United States. Arizona ranks fourth in the nation for aerospace manufacturing employment concentration, is home to more than 1,250 aerospace and defense companies including Boeing, Honeywell Aerospace, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, and Collins Aerospace, and hosts over 150 FAA-certified MRO operations. The state's MRO sector alone represents a $2.3 billion economic impact, placing Arizona among the top eight states in the nation for MRO activity. Luke Air Force Base, one of the largest F-35 training installations in the world, and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, home to one of the largest aircraft storage and maintenance operations globally, further define the region as an irreplaceable node in both commercial and defense aviation supply chains.

For aviation procurement and supply chain managers, this geography means Green's ASA-100 accredited Phoenix facility is proximate to the very operators, MRO stations, and defense programs that depend on compliant, time-critical parts logistics, reducing transit time, minimizing AOG exposure, and keeping compliance intact from receipt to delivery.

Green's Phoenix location also operates within a U.S. Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ), providing aviation and aerospace clients an additional tool for managing the cost and timing of import duty obligations on inbound components, a material advantage as tariff policy continues to evolve and working capital management becomes an increasingly critical variable in MRO supply chain planning.

Built for Aviation. Structured for Accountability.

Green operates a 24/7/365 AOG control tower providing nonstop visibility and proactive coordination across domestic and international time-critical moves. As the U.S. representative for the Aviation Logistics Network (ALN), Green supports a global network of AOG, mid-life maintenance, and MRO shipments across key aerospace corridors. The company holds IATA membership and C-TPAT certification, reinforcing its position as a fully compliant partner across the regulated aviation supply chain.

ASA-100 accreditation formalizes quality procedures across receiving, storage, handling, traceability, and shipment of regulated aviation components, the disciplines that determine whether a grounded aircraft returns to service on schedule or continues to accumulate downtime costs on the ramp.

Meet Green Worldwide Shipping at MRO Americas 2026

Aviation and aerospace professionals attending MRO Americas in Orlando are invited to visit Green Worldwide Shipping at Booth 1047 to discuss how the company's ASA-100 accreditation, Phoenix location, and global AOG capabilities can support time-critical logistics programs.

For more information, visit www.greenworldwide.com/services/asa-100-3pl/ or contact Green's AOG desk, available 24/7/365.

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SOURCE Green Worldwide Shipping