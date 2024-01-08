Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis Promotes Six Attorneys to Partnership and Two Associates to Counsel

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP is proud to announce that as of January 1, 2024, six attorneys have been promoted to join the next generation of partners in the firm. In addition, we are pleased to have promoted two associate attorneys to Counsel in the practice.

New Partners

Jessica M. Carroll: Jessica concentrates her practice in litigation, with an emphasis on representing healthcare providers at both the state and federal levels and within arbitration forums. She serves as counsel for hospitals in medical staffing and peer review disciplinary matters and provides risk management guidance on issues at the intersection of state laws and medical licensing regulations. Her work includes the representation of hospitals, physicians, physician practices, and pharmaceutical companies in matters related to restrictive covenants, breach of contract, violations of due process and fundamental fairness, defamation and trade libel claims, as well as matters related to professional licensure and credentialing.

Michael J. Coskey: Michael represents clients in a broad range of real estate transactions, litigation, and land use matters, including the acquisition, disposition and leasing of commercial and multi-family residential properties, and the development and redevelopment of real estate. He also has significant experience representing litigants in complex property tax appeals, including those involving casinos, office complexes, corporate headquarters, industrial facilities, oil refineries, gas stations, warehouses, hotels, banks, telecommunication facilities, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, apartment buildings and condominiums. He advises clients on issues regarding valuation, exemptions, abatements, and farmland assessment qualifications.

Conor J. Hennessey: Conor concentrates his practice in commercial litigation involving real estate transactions, real estate brokerage law, business disputes, commercial contract actions, consumer fraud act claims, professional malpractice cases, and high stakes personal injury cases involving premises liability and medical malpractice. In the specialized area of real estate brokerage law, he has significant experience including the litigation and mediation of business disputes on behalf of brokerages and claims brought against real estate licensees. He represents brokers and salespersons before the New Jersey Real Estate Commission and local real estate boards and provides guidance to clients on general brokerage issues.

David C. Scott: David's environmental law practice emphasizes transactions, permitting, and regulatory compliance. He provides counsel on environmental risks associated with real estate and business transactions and methods for mitigating those risks. He assists solid waste service vendors in obtaining A-901 licenses, represents clients in mergers, divestitures, acquisitions, and the purchase and sale of real estate properties, and has assisted in brownfield redevelopment projects and transactions at former industrial and commercial facilities. David's work also encompasses the management of environmental, health and safety (EHS) risks, oversight of environmental compliance audits, and compliance with federal and state environmental statutes.

Fay L. Szakal: Fay focuses her practice in corporate, real estate and healthcare transactions. Her work encompasses the drafting and negotiation of corporate agreements and contracts, including those related to mergers and acquisitions of business entities, corporate and company formation, real estate and redevelopment matters, healthcare and private equity deals, financing matters, and other commercial transactions. She has experience closing multi-million dollar development project deals involving a broad range of interested parties and complicated transactional issues related to the organization and operation of newly formed companies.

Charles J. Vaccaro: Charles concentrates his practice in commercial litigation. His experience encompasses various areas of civil litigation at both the state and federal level, including contract and business disputes, construction matters, employment law, insurance coverage, consumer fraud, real estate and personal injury matters. In the area of construction law, he has asserted and defended claims on behalf of developers, contractors, condominium associations and other entities in connection with design and construction defect litigation, including matters involving breach of contract, the Consumer Fraud Act, and the Planned Real Estate Development Full Disclosure Act (PREDFDA).

New Counsel

Lisa B. DiPasqua: Lisa concentrates her practice in family law. Since joining the firm in 2004, she has dedicated her practice to complex matrimonial matters such as divorce, alimony, child custody and parenting time, child support, equitable distribution and post-judgment divorce matters. She has been involved in numerous appellate matters and notable published family law decisions.

Lauren A. Perrella: Lauren concentrates her practice on commercial real estate transactions. She represents clients in connection with the acquisition, disposition, leasing and financing of industrial, office, retail, multi-family and mixed-use properties. She provides guidance throughout all stages of a transaction, from contracting through due diligence, financing, construction and closing.

