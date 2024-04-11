Steven G. Mlenak Elected Fellow of American College of Real Estate Lawyers

ISELIN, N.J., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP is proud to announce that Steven G. Mlenak has been elected to the prestigious American College of Real Estate Lawyers (ACREL) as a Class of 2024 Fellow.

Steven G. Mlenak, Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP

ACREL is the premier organization of U.S. real estate lawyers. Founded in 1978, admission is by invitation-only after a rigorous screening process. ACREL's distinguished, nationally known lawyers have been elected to fellowship for their outstanding legal ability, experience and high standards of professional and ethical conduct in the practice of real estate law. Mr. Mlenak is Greenbaum's sixth ACREL Fellow.

As Co-Chair of the firm's Redevelopment & Land Use Department, Mr. Mlenak represents developers, property owners and municipalities engaged in mixed use, residential, industrial, commercial, office, retail and affordable housing development projects. He also maintains a strong practice in the area of community association law, counseling common interest community clients across a broad range of legal issues. His leadership roles in the real estate sector include serving as Redevelopment Counsel to the New Jersey Builders Association, as President-Elect of the Community Associations Institute - New Jersey Chapter, and as a Director of the New Jersey State Bar Association's Land Use Law Section.

