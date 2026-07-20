Greenbelt Capital Partners Invests in Bowe & Gant, a Leading Northeast Electrical and Energy Infrastructure Services Provider

Founder-led management team to retain a significant equity stake and continue leading the Company

SEWELL, N.J., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbelt Capital Management L.P. ("Greenbelt" or "Greenbelt Capital Partners") announced today that it has made a majority investment in Bowe & Gant Electrical Services, LLC ("Bowe & Gant" or the "Company"), a leading provider of essential, non-discretionary electrical and energy infrastructure services across the Northeastern United States. As part of the transaction, Bowe & Gant's co-founders will both retain a significant equity stake alongside Greenbelt and will continue to lead the Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2014 by industry veterans Vincent (Vinny) Bowe and Gabriel (Gabe) Gant, Bowe & Gant is a founder-owned, full-lifecycle electrical and energy services provider. Headquartered in southern New Jersey, the Company delivers a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions, including substation services; electrical testing and maintenance; high-, medium-, and low-voltage power distribution; and renewable energy installation and interconnection. Bowe & Gant has built a strong reputation in the region serving a diversified set of high-growth, high-cost-of-failure end markets including data centers, utilities, renewables, and general industrial. The Company employs a highly skilled workforce of approximately 200 employees, supported by long-standing partnerships with IBEW locals across New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

"Partnering with Greenbelt marks an exciting new chapter for Bowe & Gant," said Vincent Bowe, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bowe & Gant. "Since Gabe and I founded the Company, our mission has been simple: build an organization known for technical excellence, uncompromising safety, and delivering when our customers need us most. Our people, our customers, and the reputation of the Bowe & Gant name have always been at the center of every decision we've made. Greenbelt shares our long-term vision of investing in our people, expanding our capabilities, and building a premier electrical and energy infrastructure platform. Together, we are well positioned to accelerate our growth while remaining true to the culture and values that define Bowe & Gant."

"We believe Bowe & Gant is a differentiated, founder-led platform with a strong reputation, an exceptional workforce, and a track record of delivering on-time and on-budget in mission-critical end markets," said Samuel Graham, Managing Director at Greenbelt. "Vinny and Gabe have built a culture of accountability, safety, and customer focus that is exceptionally difficult to replicate. We could not be more excited to partner with the entire Bowe & Gant team to support the company's next phase of growth."

This investment reflects Greenbelt's long track record of serving as the first institutional capital partner to founder- and family-owned businesses. Vinny and Gabe share Greenbelt's conviction that disciplined operations and a people-first culture are the foundation of durable growth, and the two teams have developed a shared vision for building Bowe & Gant into a premier electrical and energy infrastructure platform. Greenbelt intends to bring the full weight of its capital, relationships, and sector expertise to support that vision while preserving the entrepreneurial culture that has defined the Company since its founding.

"We were looking for a partner who understood our business and shared our long-term vision," said Gabe Gant, Co-Founder and President of Bowe & Gant. "Retaining a significant ownership stake alongside Greenbelt reflects our confidence in the road ahead. Together, we are well positioned to invest in our team, deepen our client relationships, and scale our platform across the Northeast."

"As demand for reliable power and modernized electrical infrastructure continues to accelerate across the Northeast, we believe Bowe & Gant has the technical expertise, customer relationships, and skilled union labor base to capitalize on significant growth opportunities," said Austin Major, Principal at Greenbelt.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel to Greenbelt in connection with the transaction. William Blair & Company served as financial advisor to Bowe & Gant, and Alston & Bird LLP served as its legal counsel.

About Bowe & Gant

Bowe & Gant is a founder-led provider of mission-critical electrical and energy infrastructure services, delivering electrical construction, power distribution, testing, commissioning, maintenance, and repair solutions across the commercial, industrial, utility, renewable energy, healthcare, and data center markets. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in southern New Jersey, the Company serves customers throughout the Northeastern United States and beyond with a highly skilled IBEW union workforce committed to technical excellence, uncompromising safety, and reliable execution.

About Greenbelt Capital Partners

Greenbelt Capital Partners is a private equity firm with offices in Austin, TX, and New York, NY. The firm focuses on investing in leading companies that are enabling the transition to a more resilient and electrified energy future. With approximately $4 billion in cumulative capital commitments managed by the Greenbelt team, Greenbelt aims to partner with exceptional management teams to drive growth and build lasting value across its portfolio. The senior team at Greenbelt has committed over $7 billion of equity capital across multiple portfolio companies and completed over $90 billion of M&A and financings across more than 290 transactions. For more information, please visit https://www.greenbeltcapital.com/.

Media Contact Greenbelt:

Christina Maldonado, LLYC

[email protected]

SOURCE Greenbelt Capital Partners