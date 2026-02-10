Greenberg Traurig Adds Employee Benefits Shareholder Lisa H. Barton in Boston Office

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues its strategic expansion in Boston with the addition of Lisa H. Barton as a shareholder in the firm's Labor & Employment and Retail Industry practices. She joins from Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, where she served as the managing partner of the firm's Boston office.

Over her 25-year career, Barton has counseled public and private employers across industries on all aspects of employee benefits and executive compensation matters, with an emphasis on assisting retailers facing large-scale workforce, benefits and compliance challenges. Her practice involves providing strategic advice on the design, implementation, and ongoing administration of employee benefit plans and programs including 401(k) and pension plans, health and retiree medical plans, equity and long-term incentive arrangements, executive and broad-based severance plans, nonqualified deferred compensation plans, and other executive compensation arrangements.

Barton is the latest addition to a robust and growing team in Greenberg Traurig's Boston office that provides integrated advice to retail companies amidst a complex, evolving legal and regulatory environment.

"Lisa is a highly regarded employee benefits lawyer whose holistic approach delivers real value for clients," Naomi G. Beer, chair of the firm's Global Labor & Employment Practice, and John R. Richards, chair of the firm's Retail Industry Practice, said in a joint statement. "She partners with clients, particularly in the retail sector, on day-to-day benefits strategy, regulatory compliance, and complex plan issues, making her a trusted partner for employers navigating scale, growth, and change."

Barton's hiring also represents the latest expansion for Greenberg Traurig in Boston, a global hub for the life sciences, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and health care industries. Since opening an office there in 1999, the team has grown to more than 100 lawyers across a wide range of practices.

"Lisa's arrival underscores our continued investment in building a premier Boston office," Terence P. McCourt and David J. Dykeman, co-managing shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's Boston office, said in a joint statement. "She brings exceptional employee benefits and executive compensation expertise, along with a collaborative leadership style that fits perfectly with our platform. Lisa is a respected leader who strengthens our ability to serve retailers and other complex, multi-jurisdictional clients."

Barton advises employers on compliance with the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), the Internal Revenue Code, COBRA, and the Affordable Care Act, and regularly represents plan sponsors before the IRS, Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, and the Department of Labor's Employee Benefit Security Administration in various types of proceedings associated with the correction of administrative errors, agency-initiated audits, and business transactions and reorganizations. She also has significant experience supporting corporate transactions, including diligence reviews of benefits plans and post-transaction benefit plan corrections, mergers, and terminations.

"Greenberg Traurig offers a strong global platform with an innovative and client-focused approach to solving legal problems," Barton said. "I am excited to be part of the firm's continued growth in Boston and look forward to working alongside my new colleagues to help retail businesses attract and retain talent in today's competitive environment. The firm's commitment to innovation and its strong presence in the retail sector offer an unparalleled opportunity to continue to grow my practice."

Barton is consistently recognized for her work in employee benefits and executive compensation, including listings in The Best Lawyers in America for Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law and The Legal 500 United States. She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

She received her J.D. from Capital University Law School and her B.A. from the College of Wooster.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 100 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office, includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

