Greenberg Traurig Strengthens Texas Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice with Clark Stockton Lord

HOUSTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues its strategic growth in Texas with the addition of Clark Stockton Lord as a Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice shareholder in the Houston office. Lord joins the firm from Bracewell, where he served as a partner.

"Greenberg Traurig entered Texas deliberately and organically over 20 years ago. Since then, we have built deep roots in the state's business, civic, and legal communities, not simply by delivering top-tier legal services, but by embracing the unique spirit of the state," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig's Executive Chairman. "Clark's addition to our Houston office is a natural extension of that long-term commitment. He brings a strong command of Texas special district law, a solid reputation among governmental entities, and a proven record in legislative and economic development work."

With over a decade of public finance experience, Lord's practice includes forming special districts, handling bond issuances, advocating for legislation, creating economic development programs, and advising on land development transactions that involve government regulation. Additionally, his experience working with both public and private clients, combined with his background at a municipal city attorney's office, gives him a practical and knowledgeable perspective when advising clients.

"I have had the privilege of knowing Clark for more than 20 years, and say without hesitation that he is one of the most informed and respected public finance lawyers in the state of Texas," said Franklin D.R. Jones Jr., co-chair of the firm's Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice. "Clark has built something special in this business: a practice grounded in genuine expertise, deep client relationships, and a reputation that speaks for itself across the governmental, developer, and legislative communities he serves. I am proud to welcome him to our team, and I have no doubt that his presence will strengthen our platform and benefit our clients for years to come."

"Joining Greenberg Traurig is an extraordinary opportunity, and I could not be more excited about what lies ahead," Lord said. "The firm's platform, its reputation for excellence, and the quality of the lawyers here, including Frank Jones and Adrian Patterson, two highly regarded names in Texas public finance, were instrumental factors in my decision. I look forward to building on the relationships and practice I have developed over the years, and doing so in an environment where we can deliver an even higher level of service to clients and make a lasting impact on the communities we serve."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP