Greenberg Traurig Adds Seasoned Finance and Restructuring Shareholder Gerard C. Martin in Chicago

CHICAGO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added secured finance attorney Gerard C. Martin to its Chicago office as a shareholder in the firm's Restructuring & Special Situations Practice. He joins the firm from Reed Smith LLP.

Martin brings deep experience across the full spectrum of financing transactions and debt restructurings. He represents lenders, borrowers, sponsors, and investors in a broad range of U.S. and international financing transactions, including cash flow and asset-based loans, leveraged loans, acquisition financings, bridge facilities, recapitalizations, and complex intercreditor arrangements, including unitranche and multitranche structures. He regularly advises on large, syndicated credit facilities and cross-border and multicurrency financings. Martin also maintains an active equipment and aviation finance practice, representing parties in aircraft and engine financings, leveraged leases, rolling stock transactions, and project finance matters. He works with clients across a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, energy, aviation, technology, health care, and financial services, among others.

A significant portion of Martin's practice involves financial restructurings and workouts. He advises secured creditors and debtors in both in-court and out-of-court restructuring transactions and has extensive experience with debtor-in-possession financings, exit financings, and distressed investing and special situations.

"Greenberg Traurig is an ideal fit for my practice," said Martin. "My work spans a broad range of financing transactions — from front-end secured lending and equipment finance to restructurings and workouts — and cuts across multiple structures, industries, and credit situations. The firm's platform is well suited to that breadth of work, and the depth of the Finance and Restructuring & Special Situations teams means clients can be served seamlessly at every stage of the credit cycle. I look forward to contributing to an already-exceptional team."

"Gerard is exactly the kind of practitioner who amplifies what we already do exceptionally well," said Shari L. Heyen and Oscar N. Pinkas, co-chairs of Greenberg Traurig's Restructuring & Special Situations Practice. "We already have a formidable team, and Gerard makes it stronger. He brings deep, sophisticated financing capability across the full deal spectrum — from large, syndicated credit facilities to complex workouts and distressed situations and equipment and aviation finance — and that directly strengthens an already-high-performing platform. Our clients benefit from a team that can advise seamlessly from initial financing through the most challenging restructuring scenarios, and Gerard's arrival makes us even better at doing that."

About Greenberg Traurig's Chicago Office: Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office strives to be as dynamic and diverse as the city it calls home. Since its inception more than 25 years ago, it has grown to more than 200 attorneys. The Chicago team represents a wide range of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to innovative startups, across nearly every major practice area and industry. With deep roots in the local business community and access to the firm's global platform, Chicago attorneys seamlessly combine regional insight with international reach, helping clients advance their objectives on local, national, and global scales.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP