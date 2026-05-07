Mathew Rosengart Named Among the 500 Most Influential People in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal for Fifth Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathew S. Rosengart, co-chair of the Media & Entertainment Litigation Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was again named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's "LA500" list. According to the publication, the list honors the 500 most influential people in Los Angeles, based on their varied achievements in the community.

Rosengart, a former Justice Department trial attorney, has been heralded as "Hollywood's King of Litigators" by Variety, called a "globally recognized legal eagle" by The Hollywood Reporter, acclaimed as a "household name" by Billboard and the Los Angeles Business Journal, which referred to him as a "trusted counsellor" who is "widely recognized as one of the nation's preeminent litigators," and recognized as a "high powered" lawyer by The New York Times. He has twice been honored by Forbes in its list of the Top 200 lawyers in the United States, which referred to him as a "revered" litigator and, according to the publication, recognizes the "finest in the field," whose "integrity," "expertise, passion, and purpose set them apart" as "the best in the business."

Rosengart's other accolades include being named one of the 500 Leading Litigators in America by Lawdragon; Entertainment Litigator of the Year in both 2024 and 2025 by Benchmark Litigation US; one of the State's Top 100 lawyers and a California Lawyer Attorney of the Year by the Daily Journal; Lawyer of the Year by Above the Law;Litigator of the Week by The American Lawyer; both a General Litigation and Sports & Entertainment Trailblazer by the National Law Journal; and a Media & Entertainment MVP by Law360, which recognizes the "elite slate of attorneys who have distinguished themselves by securing hard earned successes in high stakes litigation."Additionally, he has received the Beverly Hills Bar Association's Excellence in Advocacy Award, Variety's Power of Law Award, and, for his body of work, the Praeses Elit Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Law Society of Trinity College of Dublin, one of Europe's oldest and most prestigious educational institutions. Described by his longtime client Sean Penn as a "tough as nails streetfighter with a big brain and bigger principles," Rosengart has also been recognized as a "heavy-hitting trial lawyer" by The Legal 500; a "high powered" lawyer by The Guardian; a lawyer with "a lot of star power" by NPR; and a "winner" with "a long history of getting results for his big name clients" by Los Angeles Magazine. The Los Angeles Business Journal previously named Rosengart to its Top 100 Lawyers list and recognized him as a "Leader of Influence" and "Top Litigator," naming him a "master of the craft," who is "routinely relied upon by A-list celebrities, studio heads, and Fortune 100 companies … to handle their most sensitive, high-stakes cases."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP