Greenberg Traurig Advises Betterware (NYSE:BWMX) in $250 Million Acquisition of Tupperware Latin America

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. represented Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NYSE: BWMX), parent company of Betterware and Jafra (BeFra), in a definitive agreement to acquire Tupperware's operating assets in Latin America. As part of the transaction, BeFra will acquire 100% of Tupperware's Latin American businesses and obtain a perpetual, royalty-free, and exclusive license for the Tupperware® brand across the region.

The US $250 million acquisition consists of $215 million in cash funded with debt and $35 million in BeFra shares, on a debt-free, excess-cash-free basis, according to the company's press release. The transaction would bring together three leading brands in Latin America's direct selling market — Betterware, Jafra, and Tupperware. The deal is expected to close during the first half of 2026, subject to customary regulatory and closing conditions.

The Greenberg Traurig Team representing Betterware of Mexico is led by Antonio Peña, co-chair of the firm's Latin America Practice, with Manuel R. Valcarcel IV, Miami Intellectual Property & Technology shareholder, Arturo Pérez-Estrada, Mexico City Corporate shareholder, Miguel Flores Bernés, Mexico City Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation shareholder, Rocío Olea Salgado, Mexico City Corporate shareholder, Flora R. Pérez, Fort Lauderdale Corporate shareholder, José Raz Guzmán, co-chair of the firm's Latin America Practice and co-managing shareholder of the Mexico City office, and Humberto Molina, Mexico City Corporate associate.

The deal team also includes Miami Tax Shareholder Scott J. Bakal, Miami Corporate Shareholder Arnaldo C. Rego, Jr., Mexico City Corporate Associate Natalia Mejía, and Fort Lauderdale Corporate Associate R. Joel Todd.

About Greenberg Traurig's Latin America Practice: Greenberg Traurig (GT)'s award-winning Latin America Practice utilizes resources from our offices in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, New York, São Paulo, and Washington D.C., as well as multiple locations in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of nearly 130 lawyers to help clients identify potential avenues of growth and capitalize on business opportunities throughout Latin America, the Iberian Peninsula, and the Caribbean. As the only global law firm founded in Miami, GT is inextricably linked to Latin America and has established deep relationships with financial entities, government agencies, and key players in the region over several decades. Since its inception, GT has represented many of the family enterprises that are today among Latin America's largest companies. In addition, we represent multinational companies and high-net-worth individuals across the globe that seek to set up operations in Latin America. By addressing real-world problems with pragmatic and innovative strategies, our team has become a go-to practice in the region. Additionally, for more than 20 years, we have sponsored an international associate program that accepts lawyers from Latin America and elsewhere around the world, enabling them to practice law and grow with us, which greatly enriches our resources and regional network while continuing to expand resources for clients.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP