Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice Delivers on Key Opportunities in 2025, Begins 2026 with Robust Optimism

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 Building on an active 2025, Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Global Real Estate Practice enters 2026 with strong momentum in deal flow, fueled by investor interest and sound market fundamentals.

From the development of a new data center campus in rural Louisiana to one of the largest portfolio deals ever completed in the medical office building sector, the Real Estate Practice advised on some of the industry's most sophisticated projects and transactions in 2025.

"We are incredibly proud to have delivered on key opportunities for our clients across a broad range of asset classes over the past year. Our ability to help clients navigate a rapidly evolving market is a testament to the strength of our legal talent and the collaborative approach that defines our work," said Greenberg Traurig Co-President Michael J. Baum, co-chair of the firm's Global Real Estate Practice.

"As we begin 2026, the practice remains firmly committed to strategic growth — strengthening our asset-class capabilities, investing in our people, and expanding in ways that align with client demand and the firm's long-term priorities," Baum continued. "We enter the year with confidence, momentum, and a clear focus on building a platform for continued success."

The team's representations in 2025 included advising PIMCO funds on the acquisition of a significant portion of a $27 billion private bond package that will finance the development of Meta Platforms' Hyperion data center campus in Richland Parish, Louisiana — one of the largest private debt offerings ever completed.

Greenberg Traurig attorneys also represented Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate in the acquisition from Welltower of a portfolio of 296 outpatient medical assets totaling 18 million square feet nationwide.

Additionally, the team handled major deals for other key clients such as Core Spaces, Global Net Lease, Global Student Accommodation, Invesco, Mesirow, Related Group, Ryman Hospitality, SL Green, and Swire Properties.

"Through these and many other transactions last year, our team continually demonstrated the depth and breadth of our experience in tackling an array of legal challenges to get deals done in a rapidly evolving market," said Miami Shareholder Richard J. Giusto, co-chair of the Global Real Estate Practice. "Many of our client relationships span decades, and we believe this speaks volumes about the strong trust our clients place in us."

With more than 700 lawyers worldwide, the real estate practice continued to strategically expand in 2025, bolstering its capabilities in key markets across the United States and globally, including a wave of new hires in the Middle East, where the team was recognized with a 2025 Law Firm of the Year Award – UAE by Media Law International. The practice also welcomed key additions in Boston, Houston, Las Vegas, Munich, Orlando, San Francisco, and Singapore.

"Real estate has been a cornerstone of Greenberg Traurig's growth and success since our founding 59 years ago in Miami," said Los Angeles Co-Managing Shareholder Gregory A. Fishman, co-chair of the Global Real Estate Practice. "Today, with offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, Greenberg Traurig has the necessary reach and platform to guide clients through their largest and most complex real estate deals worldwide."

The team's work in 2025 spanned the spectrum of property asset classes, including rapidly growing real estate-adjacent sectors such as data centers, energy infrastructure, and sports facilities. Toward that end, Greenberg Traurig integrated its Digital Infrastructure Group into the Real Estate Practice, further ensuring the team's ability to provide holistic counsel to clients in the data center, digital infrastructure, and telecommunications industries.

"As artificial intelligence and other technologies reshape our world, Greenberg Traurig's multidisciplinary Digital Infrastructure Group brings together about 100 lawyers from two dozen offices globally to support the diverse legal needs of developers and investors in this sector," said New York Shareholder Stephen L. Rabinowitz, co-chair of the Global Real Estate Practice. "We pride ourselves on staying ahead of market trends and working closely together as a team to help clients thrive in an interconnected world. Our extensive global resources, coupled with our collaborative culture, enable us to adapt quickly and strategically amid rapid market changes and increasing complexity."

The real estate team's work in 2025 also covered the gamut of transactions and matters, including asset management, fund formations, joint ventures, property development, litigation, and restructurings.

"Our clients rely on us not only for our legal skills, but for our proactive insights based on a deep understanding of their businesses," said Dr. Christian Schede, co-chair of the Global Real Estate Practice and founding chairman of the firm's office in Germany. "This unwavering commitment to providing best-in-class legal services will remain the bedrock of our growth and success, especially as we look to an active 2026 market."

Among the major transactions handled by Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice in 2025, the team represented:

ActivumSG in the majority acquisition of Centralis, a serviced apartment real estate platform currently focused on the German market

in the majority acquisition of Centralis, a serviced apartment real estate platform currently focused on the German market Altree Developments in negotiating a licensing agreement to use The Setai Hotels brand for a new resort under construction in St. Maarten

in negotiating a licensing agreement to use The Setai Hotels brand for a new resort under construction in St. Maarten BlackRock Investment Management in the sale of a £373 million portfolio of logistics assets to Crosstree Real Estate Partners

in the sale of a £373 million portfolio of logistics assets to Crosstree Real Estate Partners CEDARst Companies in negotiating and closing about $235 million in construction loans from various lenders for four multifamily projects across the United States

in negotiating and closing about $235 million in construction loans from various lenders for four multifamily projects across the United States Crosstree Real Estate Partners in the £330 million acquisition of Argyll Executive Office Group

in the £330 million acquisition of Argyll Executive Office Group Dalfen Industrial in a $685 million sale with partner Goldman Sachs of a 38-building warehouse portfolio to Starwood Capital Group

in a $685 million sale with partner Goldman Sachs of a 38-building warehouse portfolio to Starwood Capital Group Denver Summit FC, Colorado's new National Women's Soccer League franchise, in securing approvals from the Denver City Council for the development of a 14,500-seat stadium in the city's urban core

Colorado's new National Women's Soccer League franchise, in securing approvals from the Denver City Council for the development of a 14,500-seat stadium in the city's urban core Dezer Development in a $630 million construction loan from Madison Realty Capital for the 61-story, 216-unit Bentley Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida

in a $630 million construction loan from Madison Realty Capital for the 61-story, 216-unit Bentley Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida Fidelity International in the acquisition of a cross-border logistics portfolio comprising assets located in the Netherlands, France, and Germany

in the acquisition of a cross-border logistics portfolio comprising assets located in the Netherlands, France, and Germany Gaming and Leisure Properties in its $940 million landlord financing of the development of Bally's Chicago Casino Resort

in its $940 million landlord financing of the development of Bally's Chicago Resort GFP Real Estate in a public bid process culminating in its selection to redevelop a city-owned site at 100 Gold Street in Manhattan's Financial District into a large mixed-income residential project

in a public bid process culminating in its selection to redevelop a city-owned site at 100 Gold Street in Manhattan's Financial District into a large mixed-income residential project Global Net Lease in the sale of a multitenant retail portfolio to RCG Ventures for $1.8 billion

in the sale of a multitenant retail portfolio to RCG Ventures for $1.8 billion JD Property in the structuring and rollout of its investment platform in Japan for the acquisition, development, and operations of logistics facilities across all major Japanese markets

in the structuring and rollout of its investment platform in Japan for the acquisition, development, and operations of logistics facilities across all major Japanese markets Macquarie in its pan-European acquisition and merger of the 12,000+-bed student operating platforms Milestone and BaseStack

in its pan-European acquisition and merger of the 12,000+-bed student operating platforms Milestone and BaseStack Makarora Management in a definitive merger agreement to acquire, along with Ares Alternative Credit funds, Plymouth Industrial REIT for approximately $2.1 billion

in a definitive merger agreement to acquire, along with Ares Alternative Credit funds, Plymouth Industrial REIT for approximately $2.1 billion Mesirow in the structuring and closing of its $1.245 billion Mesirow Financial Real Estate Value Fund V to invest in multifamily properties nationwide

in the structuring and closing of its $1.245 billion Mesirow Financial Real Estate Value Fund V to invest in multifamily properties nationwide New York's Metro-North Commuter Railroad Company and Metropolitan Transportation Authority in securing critical cost sharing for the rehabilitation and repair of the 75-acre Grand Central Terminal Trainshed

and in securing critical cost sharing for the rehabilitation and repair of the 75-acre Grand Central Terminal Trainshed Morgan Stanley and Global Student Accommodation in the acquisition of an eight-property, 6,200-bed student housing portfolio valued at over $1 billion

and in the acquisition of an eight-property, 6,200-bed student housing portfolio valued at over $1 billion National Healthcare Properties in the negotiations and closing of a $550 million senior unsecured credit facility

in the negotiations and closing of a $550 million senior unsecured credit facility A lenders' consortium led by One Investment Management in closing a $575 million financing deal, including mortgage and mezzanine debt and preferred equity, for the development of Olara, a mixed-use condo project in West Palm Beach

in closing a $575 million financing deal, including mortgage and mezzanine debt and preferred equity, for the development of Olara, a mixed-use condo project in West Palm Beach Paloma Capital in closing its third U.K. value-add fund, Paloma Fund III, which raised over £200 million

in closing its third U.K. value-add fund, Paloma Fund III, which raised over £200 million Peach Property Group AG in the sale of approximately 2,000 residential and commercial units in Germany

in the sale of approximately 2,000 residential and commercial units in Germany Peterson Companies in its acquisitions of two multifamily properties in the Washington, D.C., area from JBG Smith for $349 million combined

in its acquisitions of two multifamily properties in the Washington, D.C., area from JBG Smith for $349 million combined Related California in securing a $350 million permanent loan for Tasman East Apartments, a residential development project in Santa Clara, Calif.

in securing a $350 million permanent loan for Tasman East Apartments, a residential development project in Santa Clara, Calif. Royal Caribbean Cruises in its $292 million acquisition of the Port of Costa Maya and 34 nearby properties for the development of Perfect Day Mexico

in its $292 million acquisition of the Port of Costa Maya and 34 nearby properties for the development of Perfect Day Mexico Ryman Hospitality in its $865 million acquisition of the Marriott-branded Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa from Trinity Investments

in its $865 million acquisition of the Marriott-branded Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa from Trinity Investments SL Green Realty , Manhattan's largest office landlord, in its purchase of 346 Madison Avenue and an adjacent site for $160 million

, Manhattan's largest office landlord, in its purchase of 346 Madison Avenue and an adjacent site for $160 million SouthState Bank in a $467 million sale-leaseback of 165 of its retail branches throughout the Southeast

in a $467 million sale-leaseback of 165 of its retail branches throughout the Southeast Strategic Gaming Management in a $301 million acquisition of New Mexico's Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino in a sale-leaseback with Gaming and Leisure Properties

in a $301 million acquisition of New Mexico's Sunland Park Racetrack & in a sale-leaseback with Gaming and Leisure Properties Swire Properties in the $512 million sale of a 75% stake in the retail and parking components of Brickell City Centre in Miami to Simon Property Group

in the $512 million sale of a 75% stake in the retail and parking components of Brickell City Centre in Miami to Simon Property Group TAG Immobilien and Vantage Development in connection with the acquisition, valued at PLN 2.4 billion, of a private rental sector portfolio of 18 Resi4Rent projects totaling 5,322 units

and in connection with the acquisition, valued at PLN 2.4 billion, of a private rental sector portfolio of 18 Resi4Rent projects totaling 5,322 units Vanbarton Group and its investment partners in the acquisition of the Archdiocese of New York's former headquarters building at 1011 First Avenue in Midtown Manhattan for $103 million

and its investment partners in the acquisition of the Archdiocese of New York's former headquarters building at 1011 First Avenue in Midtown Manhattan for $103 million A U.K. housing fund advised by Waypoint Asset Management in a £1.1 billion "take private" deal for PRS REIT.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

