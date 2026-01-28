Greenberg Traurig Advises Makarora on Closing of $2.1B Plymouth Industrial REIT Acquisition

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented New York-based Makarora Management LP in the completion of its acquisition, together with Ares Alternative Credit funds, of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc., in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.1 billion.

The deal, which originally was announced Oct. 24, 2025, closed Jan. 27.

Under the terms of the transaction, Plymouth shareholders will receive cash consideration of $22 per share, and Plymouth will no longer be traded or listed on any public securities exchange, Makarora said in a statement.

"Greenberg Traurig is proud to have assisted Makarora in navigating this high-profile transaction, which required the collaborative efforts of dozens of attorneys working within the firm's Corporate, Real Estate, Tax, Litigation, Labor & Employment, and Environmental practice areas," said Boston Real Estate Shareholder Marc Lazar, who represented Makarora throughout the deal. "Makarora is a premier real estate investment management firm with exceptional leadership, and we look forward to continuing to work with them on their complex transactions."

Lazar led Greenberg Traurig's multidisciplinary deal team with assistance from New York Corporate Shareholders Michael D. Helsel and Joseph A. Herz, New York Tax Shareholder Timothy W. Donovan, and Real Estate Shareholders Ankush R. Israni in Los Angeles and David S. Pritzker in Chicago.

About Makarora: Makarora Management LP is a New York-based investment management firm established in 2024 and led by senior professionals with extensive experience investing through global property market cycles. The firm seeks to provide differentiated capital solutions to the commercial real estate sector spanning a wide range of investments, including opportunistic credit, structured capital, and equity. Web: makarora-lp.com.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

