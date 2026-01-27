Greenberg Traurig Represents La Bevanda Holdings in Acquisition of Puerto de Indias Gin

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. advised La Bevanda Holdings, parent company of Licores de Guatemala, in its agreement to acquire 100% of Puerto de Indias, a leading Spanish gin brand, from the Luxembourg affiliate of Miami-based HIG Capital.

The transaction represents a significant expansion of La Bevanda Holdings' premium spirits portfolio, strengthening its global gin market presence while creating accelerated growth opportunities for both brands. The deal is anticipated to close by the end of January, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

The Greenberg Traurig team advising La Bevanda Holdings was led by Carol Barnhart, co-chair of the Miami Corporate Practice, Miami Corporate Shareholders Henry R. Roque and Arnaldo C. Rego, Jr., and Miami Corporate Associate Meryl Roux Jimenez.

Pérez‑Llorca acted as Spanish co-counsel in the transaction. The team was led by Partners Javier Gómez, Juan Oñate, Cosme Colmenero, and Juan Jiménez‑Laiglesia, and included lawyers Rodrigo Turcios, Dario Gonzalez Campos, Alessandro Mazza, Ane Corrales, and Teresa Álvarez.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

