Greenberg Traurig Represents La Bevanda Holdings in Acquisition of Puerto de Indias Gin

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. advised La Bevanda Holdings, parent company of Licores de Guatemala, in its agreement to acquire 100% of Puerto de Indias, a leading Spanish gin brand, from the Luxembourg affiliate of Miami-based HIG Capital.

The transaction represents a significant expansion of La Bevanda Holdings' premium spirits portfolio, strengthening its global gin market presence while creating accelerated growth opportunities for both brands. The deal is anticipated to close by the end of January, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

The Greenberg Traurig team advising La Bevanda Holdings was led by Carol Barnhart, co-chair of the Miami Corporate Practice, Miami Corporate Shareholders Henry R. Roque and Arnaldo C. Rego, Jr., and Miami Corporate Associate Meryl Roux Jimenez.

Pérez‑Llorca acted as Spanish co-counsel in the transaction. The team was led by Partners Javier Gómez, Juan Oñate, Cosme Colmenero, and Juan Jiménez‑Laiglesia, and included lawyers Rodrigo Turcios, Dario Gonzalez Campos, Alessandro Mazza, Ane Corrales, and Teresa Álvarez.

