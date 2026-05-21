Greenberg Traurig Bolsters Government Contracts and Space Practices with Shaun Kennedy in Denver

DENVER, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added Shaun Kennedy as a Shareholder in its Denver office, strengthening the firm's Government Contracts Practice. Kennedy, a skilled lawyer possessing deep experience across a wide spectrum of federal procurement law, joins the firm from Holland & Hart LLP.

Kennedy focuses on bid protest litigation as well as internal investigations and regulatory compliance counseling for government contractors and private entities. He serves clients in the aerospace and defense, construction, and technology industries, helping them with complex government contracts needs, from pre-award counseling through post-award disputes and enforcement matters.

"Shaun is a talented government contracts lawyer, and his arrival is a major addition to the government contracts team as well as the Space & Satellite Group," said Skip Smith, Chair of the firm's Space & Satellite Group. "Our team handles billions of dollars in protest ligation every year, and we are continuously investing in lawyers who can handle the complex, high-stakes matters our clients face. Shaun's experience spanning bid protests at the federal and state levels, contract claims before the Boards of Contract Appeals and Court of Federal Claims, and sensitive internal investigations makes him exactly the kind of well-rounded practitioner who elevates what we can offer to government contractors in any industry."

"Denver is a critical market for Greenberg Traurig, particularly given the significant concentration of aerospace, defense, and technology contractors along the Front Range and Colorado's growing role in the national security and space sectors," said firm CEO Brian L. Duffy, who is based in the Denver office. "Shaun's deep ties to the Colorado government contractor community make him an outstanding fit for this office and for our clients in the region."

Kennedy's previous experience reflects the breadth of legal challenges government contractors routinely face. On the bid protest side, he successfully intervened and defended a protest in the Court of Federal Claims challenging the award of battlefield cryptographic key devices, then carried that victory through the protester's subsequent appeal before the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Kennedy also successfully defended a protest targeting a $750 million Army procurement. His contract disputes work is equally substantial, frequently representing aerospace and defense clients in high-stakes litigation matters in the Court of Federal Claims, the Board of Contract Appeals, and in federal district court. Kennedy has also guided clients through sensitive enforcement matters, including an internal investigation on behalf of an aerospace company into allegations of retaliation under the Defense Contractor Whistleblower Protection Act that resulted in the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General declining to investigate.

"Greenberg Traurig's Government Contracts Practice offers everything I need to be able to deliver for my clients: a practice ranked Band-1 in the Chambers USA Guide with genuine bench strength, an international platform, and the broad market presence to handle matters of substantial size and complexity," Kennedy said. "Government contractors increasingly face challenges that cross borders and span multiple regulatory regimes, and being part of a firm with global reach means I can bring resources to bear that truly make a difference for clients. I am excited to build on that foundation and continue growing my practice in service of contractors across the aerospace, defense, construction, and technology sectors."

Kennedy received his law degree from American University's Washington College of Law and a B.B.A. from the University of Kentucky. He is admitted to practice law in Colorado and the District of Columbia.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP