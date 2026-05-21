Greenberg Traurig Strengthens SALT Practice with John Ormonde in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its State & Local Tax (SALT) Practice with the addition of John Ormonde as a shareholder in the firm's Washington, D.C., office. Ormonde, who joins from Eversheds Sutherland, advises clients on SALT controversy, planning, and policy matters, with a particular focus on California taxation.

Ormonde's practice spans all major state and local tax types, including corporate income tax, franchise tax, gross receipts tax, property tax, and sales and use tax. He represents Fortune 500 corporate taxpayers, partnerships, and high-net-worth individuals across the technology, financial services, asset management, manufacturing, and retail sectors. He guides clients through every stage of a tax dispute, from audit to administrative appeals and litigation in trial and appellate courts, and regularly identifies and pursues refund opportunities. Before entering private practice, he worked as a tax consultant in Deloitte Tax LLP's California national practice group.

"John adds significant depth to our SALT Practice, including in California, where he has handled a broad range of high-stakes matters," said Bradley R. Marsh, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's U.S. SALT Practice. "He combines strong technical knowledge with a practical, business-minded perspective, allowing him to provide clear, actionable guidance to clients navigating state and local tax issues. His addition further strengthens our cohesive national team, which operates seamlessly across the United States, and expands our capabilities in one of the country's most consequential tax environments."

Ormonde's wide-ranging experience in California SALT matters covers complex income tax apportionment disputes, constitutional challenges to local business taxes, and a variety of controversies specifically involving San Francisco gross receipts tax and other municipal tax systems. He also represents clients before the California Office of Tax Appeals and local tax authorities across the state, including Los Angeles, Oakland, San Francisco, Belmont, and other municipalities.

"Adding John to our Washington, D.C., office is a direct reflection of the momentum we have built here over the last year," said Tonya M. Esposito, administrative shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C., office. "We have been deliberate and strategic in growing this office across key practice areas, and John represents exactly the kind of talented, experienced lawyer we continue to attract. His presence here further elevates what we offer clients globally."

Ormonde also is an active thought leader, frequently speaking on SALT developments at programs hosted by the Tax Executives Institute, California Tax Foundation, California Lawyers Association, and American Bar Association, among others. He has served as adjunct professor of State & Local Taxation at George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law School since 2023.

"Greenberg Traurig's nationally recognized SALT Practice, with its substantial footprint in California, made this opportunity especially compelling," Ormonde said. "The expansion in the firm's Washington, D.C., office, together with Greenberg Traurig's global reach, collaborative culture, and entrepreneurial mindset, made it an excellent fit for the next chapter of my practice. I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues to deliver exceptional results for our clients."

With this addition, Greenberg Traurig has welcomed more than 20 shareholders, of counsel, and senior policy professionals to its Washington, D.C., office since the start of 2025, reflecting one of the most sustained periods of strategic growth in the office's history. Those arrivals include Co-Chair of the Federal Government Law & Policy Practice Christopher DeLacy, Co-Chair of the National Security Group Daniel Sennott, Government Law & Policy Shareholder Joel E. Roberson, Senior Directors Misha Lehrer and Matthew P. Satterley, and Assistant Director James K. Hickey; Shareholder Stacey Bosshardt and Of Counsel Edward Roggenkamp in the Environmental Practice; Financial Regulatory & Compliance Of Counsel Noah N. Gillespie; Gaming Shareholder Rajat R. Shah; International Trade Shareholder Luciano Racco; Shareholders E. Patrick Gilman and Neal Higgins and Of Counsel Joshua W. Johnson in the National Security Group; Space & Satellite Shareholder Dr. Michael C. Mineiro; Telecommunications Shareholder Kathryne C. Dickerson; and Shareholders Douglas Gansler and Stephen Ruckman in the State Attorneys General Practice, among others.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP