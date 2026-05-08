Greenberg Traurig Colorado Adds Environmental & Product Liability Litigator Matt Douglas

DENVER, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew J. Douglas joins global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP as a shareholder in the Denver office.

Douglas' broad trial experience informs a nationally recognized practice focused on environmental, toxic tort, and product liability litigation, with particular depth in the energy, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical industries. He joins Greenberg Traurig from Arnold & Porter, where he spent 27 years developing a robust complex litigation practice.

"Matt started his legal career trying a wide variety of civil and criminal matters while at a small firm in Fort Collins, then spent nearly three decades handling high-stakes litigation across the country for some of the biggest companies in the world. That foundation in the courtroom plus the ability to navigate extraordinarily difficult, science-driven cases is a rare combination, and it strengthens our bench in a meaningful way," said Greenberg Traurig CEO Brian L. Duffy, who is also based in Denver.

Douglas' environmental practice spans the lifecycle of contaminated site and accidental release disputes, from initial response and investigations through enforcement actions, contribution claims, and class action defense. He handles CERCLA litigation and remediation, toxic tort claims, PFAS water contamination cases, Natural Resource Damages claims, and Clean Water Act enforcement matters. On the product liability side, he has served as trial and national counsel in large-scale pharmaceutical mass tort litigation and has successfully defeated class certification in consumer fraud matters.

"Denver is a market where energy, environmental, and commercial litigation intersect in ways that matter enormously to our clients, and Matt is the kind of lawyer who can operate with authority across all of those areas," said Naomi G. Beer, co-managing shareholder of the firm's Denver office. "He has handled landmark matters across multiple trials, earning the respect of clients and adversaries alike."

Over the course of his career, Douglas has tried dozens of cases as first-chair trial counsel across Colorado and numerous other jurisdictions. His matters have included some of the highest-profile litigation of the past two decades, among them the Deepwater Horizon Gulf of Mexico oil spill, in which he served as counsel to BP on natural resource damages matters and its internal investigation of the spill. He also has represented household-name companies in complex PFAS class action and personal injury litigation. He has represented major pharmaceutical companies as national counsel in multidistrict litigation and defended nationwide mass tort litigation involving multiple trials.

"Greenberg Traurig is giving me room to run for serious, consequential cases for important companies. The firm has deep, established practices in energy and environmental law plus a unique Trial Practice Group. The platform here lets me bring everything I have built over my career to bear for clients who need it, and I am genuinely excited about what comes next," Douglas said.

Greenberg Traurig's Denver office expanded its Environmental Practice further recently with the return of Gregory R. Tan as of counsel. Over the last year, the Denver office also has added Lauren Hammond, a former senior Clean Air Act attorney for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and Craig V. Richardson, the former chief legal officer for Union Pacific.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP